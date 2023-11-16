Annual Healthcare Quality Results Highlight California Providers’ Dedication to Improvement

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced top-performing provider organizations in clinical quality, patient experience, and affordability, and those demonstrating the most significant year-to-year improvement within its statewide Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) program.
AMP is one of the nation’s largest, most established value-based healthcare performance improvement measurement programs. Since 2003, AMP has given provider organizations a complete picture of their healthcare quality, cost, and resource use, enabling them to track progress toward improvement goals. The program collects data from 13 health plans and over 200 provider organizations to measure everyone by the same standards and create clear, reliable performance benchmarks. The annual awards provide tangible evidence of provider organizations’ hard work to achieve high-quality care and commitment to improving health outcomes.
The 2022 AMP Commercial HMO program results saw several noteworthy improvements in clinical quality compared to 2021. These improvements have meaningful impacts on patient care and the health of our communities:
- 41,000 more adults were screened for breast cancer.
- 22,000 more adults with hypertension (high blood pressure) had their blood pressure under control.
- 20,000 more adults with diabetes and hypertension had their blood pressure controlled.
“California’s integrated healthcare providers have shown unwavering commitment to serving our communities, providing high-caliber healthcare services, and enhancing systems to improve patient care,” says Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, general manager of AMP. “IHA is committed to partnering with industry leaders to support healthcare providers and their focus on the quality improvements that have the biggest impact on health outcomes.”
IHA presents awards for its AMP Commercial HMO program for top performance in clinical quality, patient experience, and cost of care while also recognizing those that have made the most significant gains in quality of care.
“It’s an honor to recognize these provider organizations for their dedication to improving the quality of care for patients. Their efforts are making a measurable difference in the lives of Californians, ensuring individuals across the state have access to high-value, patient-centered care,” says Mary Watanabe, Director of the California Department of Managed Health Care.
Top Performance
Provider organizations in this category performed in the top 10% in one or more of AMP’s measurement areas (clinical quality, patient experience, or total cost of care) or in the top 50% of these measurement areas when combined for the Excellence in Healthcare category.
Top 10% Clinical Quality
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Group
- Hoag Medical Group
- Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - Fremont/San Leandro Medical Centers
- Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - Redwood City Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - San Francisco Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - San Jose Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - San Rafael Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - South San Francisco Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Baldwin Park
- Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Los Angeles
- Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Orange County
- Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Panorama City
- Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - San Diego
- Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
- Sutter Medical Foundation - Sutter Medical Group
- Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Mills-Peninsula Division/Mills-Peninsula Medical Group
- Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group
- UC San Diego Health
Top 10% Patient Experience
- Cedars-Sinai Health Associates
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group - Solano Region
- Mission Heritage Medical Group
- Optum Care Network
- PIH Health Physicians – Downey Division
- Providence Medical Associates/Axminster
- Saint John's Physician Partners
- Scripps Clinic Medical Group
- Scripps Coastal Medical Center
- Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
- Sutter Gould Medical Foundation - Gould Medical Group
- Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Mills-Peninsula Division/Mills-Peninsula Medical Group
- UCLA Medical Group
Top 10% Total Cost of Care
- Access IPA
- Advantage Health Network
- Allied Pacific of California IPA
- AltaMed Health Services
- Angeles-IPA, A Medical Corporation
- Associated Hispanic Physicians of Southern CA
- Community Family Care
- Desert Valley Medical Group Inc.
- Family Care Specialists IPA
- Global Care Medical Group
- Health Care L.A., IPA
- Korean American Medical Group
- OmniCare Medical Group
- Preferred IPA of California
- Premier Physicians Network
- Prudent Medical Group
- Seoul Medical Group
- St. Vincent IPA
- Torrance Memorial IPA
Excellence in Healthcare - performance in the top 50% in all three AMP measurement areas: clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care
- Edinger Medical Group
- Facey Medical Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group - Bay Region
- Hoag Medical Group
- Hoag Physician Partners
- John Muir Health
- Korean American Medical Group
- Mercy Medical Group/Dignity Health Medical Foundation
- Mission Heritage Medical Group
- Optum
- PIH Health Physicians – Downey Division
- PIH Health Physicians – Whittier Group Division
- Providence Medical Associates/Axminster
- Saint John's Physician Partners
- Sharp Community Medical Group
- St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group
- St. Jude Heritage Medical Group
- St. Mary's High Desert Medical Group
- Torrance Memorial IPA
The Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Award for Quality Improvement
IHA recognized the provider organizations that demonstrated the highest year-to-year relative quality improvement from each of eight California regions.
Recipients of the Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Award for Quality Improvement for each region are:
Bay Area: All American Medical Group (AAMG)
Central Coast: Coastal Communities Physician Network
Central Valley: Key Medical Group
Inland Empire: Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group – San Bernadino
Los Angeles: Good Samaritan Medical Practice Association
Orange County: AMVI Medical Group
Sacramento: Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group – Vallejo/Vacaville Medical Centers
San Diego: Scripps Coastal Medical Center
About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)
Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders - through our boards and programs - to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.