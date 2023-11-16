Annual Healthcare Quality Results Highlight California Providers’ Dedication to Improvement

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced top-performing provider organizations in clinical quality, patient experience, and affordability, and those demonstrating the most significant year-to-year improvement within its statewide Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) program.



AMP is one of the nation’s largest, most established value-based healthcare performance improvement measurement programs. Since 2003, AMP has given provider organizations a complete picture of their healthcare quality, cost, and resource use, enabling them to track progress toward improvement goals. The program collects data from 13 health plans and over 200 provider organizations to measure everyone by the same standards and create clear, reliable performance benchmarks. The annual awards provide tangible evidence of provider organizations’ hard work to achieve high-quality care and commitment to improving health outcomes.

The 2022 AMP Commercial HMO program results saw several noteworthy improvements in clinical quality compared to 2021. These improvements have meaningful impacts on patient care and the health of our communities:

41,000 more adults were screened for breast cancer.

22,000 more adults with hypertension (high blood pressure) had their blood pressure under control.

20,000 more adults with diabetes and hypertension had their blood pressure controlled.

“California’s integrated healthcare providers have shown unwavering commitment to serving our communities, providing high-caliber healthcare services, and enhancing systems to improve patient care,” says Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, general manager of AMP. “IHA is committed to partnering with industry leaders to support healthcare providers and their focus on the quality improvements that have the biggest impact on health outcomes.”

IHA presents awards for its AMP Commercial HMO program for top performance in clinical quality, patient experience, and cost of care while also recognizing those that have made the most significant gains in quality of care.

“It’s an honor to recognize these provider organizations for their dedication to improving the quality of care for patients. Their efforts are making a measurable difference in the lives of Californians, ensuring individuals across the state have access to high-value, patient-centered care,” says Mary Watanabe, Director of the California Department of Managed Health Care.

Top Performance

Provider organizations in this category performed in the top 10% in one or more of AMP’s measurement areas (clinical quality, patient experience, or total cost of care) or in the top 50% of these measurement areas when combined for the Excellence in Healthcare category.

Top 10% Clinical Quality

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group

Hoag Medical Group

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - Fremont/San Leandro Medical Centers

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - Redwood City Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - San Jose Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - San Rafael Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - South San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Baldwin Park

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Los Angeles

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Orange County

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - Panorama City

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group - San Diego

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

Sutter Medical Foundation - Sutter Medical Group

Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Mills-Peninsula Division/Mills-Peninsula Medical Group

Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group

UC San Diego Health

Top 10% Patient Experience

Cedars-Sinai Health Associates

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group - Solano Region

Mission Heritage Medical Group

Optum Care Network

PIH Health Physicians – Downey Division

Providence Medical Associates/Axminster

Saint John's Physician Partners

Scripps Clinic Medical Group

Scripps Coastal Medical Center

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

Sutter Gould Medical Foundation - Gould Medical Group

Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Mills-Peninsula Division/Mills-Peninsula Medical Group

UCLA Medical Group

Top 10% Total Cost of Care

Access IPA

Advantage Health Network

Allied Pacific of California IPA

AltaMed Health Services

Angeles-IPA, A Medical Corporation

Associated Hispanic Physicians of Southern CA

Community Family Care

Desert Valley Medical Group Inc.

Family Care Specialists IPA

Global Care Medical Group

Health Care L.A., IPA

Korean American Medical Group

OmniCare Medical Group

Preferred IPA of California

Premier Physicians Network

Prudent Medical Group

Seoul Medical Group

St. Vincent IPA

Torrance Memorial IPA

Excellence in Healthcare - performance in the top 50% in all three AMP measurement areas: clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care

Edinger Medical Group

Facey Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group - Bay Region

Hoag Medical Group

Hoag Physician Partners

John Muir Health

Korean American Medical Group

Mercy Medical Group/Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Mission Heritage Medical Group

Optum

PIH Health Physicians – Downey Division

PIH Health Physicians – Whittier Group Division

Providence Medical Associates/Axminster

Saint John's Physician Partners

Sharp Community Medical Group

St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group

St. Jude Heritage Medical Group

St. Mary's High Desert Medical Group

Torrance Memorial IPA

The Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Award for Quality Improvement

IHA recognized the provider organizations that demonstrated the highest year-to-year relative quality improvement from each of eight California regions.

Recipients of the Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Award for Quality Improvement for each region are:

Bay Area: All American Medical Group (AAMG)

Central Coast: Coastal Communities Physician Network

Central Valley: Key Medical Group

Inland Empire: Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group – San Bernadino

Los Angeles: Good Samaritan Medical Practice Association

Orange County: AMVI Medical Group

Sacramento: Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group – Vallejo/Vacaville Medical Centers

San Diego: Scripps Coastal Medical Center

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders - through our boards and programs - to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.



