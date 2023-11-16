Dental Healing Caps Market Size Worth USD 5.2 billion by 2031, to Expand at a CAGR of 6.1% | Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dental healing caps market stood at US$ 3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.2 billion in 2031. The global dental healing caps market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2031.

Developing new materials and techniques for creating dental crowns, such as CAD/CAM technology and ceramic and composite materials, is likely to increase demand for dental healing caps. Rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry, surge in number of oral health diseases, increase in awareness about oral health, and cost-effectiveness and safety of products are augmenting market development. The launch of new products presents significant opportunities in the market. Companies are focusing on introducing advanced and low-cost products to increase market share.

Dental healing cap implant, or healing abutment, helps the surrounding gum tissue to settle after the procedure. The primarily purpose of abutment healing is to help shape the gum tissue around the dental implant to make the replacement crown look as natural as possible. Dental implant healing cap makes sure that other teeth does not push into the dental implant area during the healing process.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85287



Healing abutment can act as a sealant for the gums to help prevent the risk of infection during dental implant healing by keeping plaque and other debris from accumulating in the implant area. Not only can the healing abutment create the perfect gum shape to host the new implant, but also help avoid dental implant failure due to gum collapse or inappropriate gum growth in the healing stages.

The two primary types of dental implants are pre-fabricated abutments and custom-made abutments. Pre-fabricated abutments can be manufactured in different shapes and sizes. The material used for both the types of abutment are titanium, gold alloy, or zirconium.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

• Global dental healing caps market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 5.2 billion until 2031.

• Global dental healing caps market from 2022 to 2031 is 6.1%

• The global dental healing caps market is valued at US$ 3 billion in 2022.

• The global dental healing caps market stood at US$ 2.8 billion in 2021.

Dental Healing Caps Market: Growth Drivers

People are likely to seek treatment for dental issues, including using dental healing caps, as they become aware of the importance of oral health and the benefits of preventive dental care. Various health programs are being conducted across the globe to overcome oral health issues. The success of oral health promotion programs in Australia depends on collaborations with diverse professional organizations, such as Dental Health Services Victoria, Community Health Services, and the Melbourne Dental Association. Thus, government & non-government organizations are making efforts to increase awareness about oral health.

The prevalence of dental diseases such as tooth decay, cavities, and periodontal disease is expected to increase as the population ages, leading to a higher demand for dental healing caps. The consumption of tobacco, alcohol, poor hygiene, and high consumption of sugar-related products primarily trigger oral health diseases. Surge in the incidence of oral health diseases increases the demand for dental treatments, likely fueling dental healing caps market development.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85287



Dental Healing Caps Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for significant share in 2021. The market in the region is likely to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031 owing to high rate of adoption of cosmetic dentistry and esthetics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 adults aged 20 to 64 currently has cavities, and nearly 46% of adults aged 30 or older show signs of gum disease.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly lucrative market for dental healing caps in the next few years. This is ascribed to rise in awareness and acceptance of oral health care and support from governing authorities. According to the National Oral Health Programme, dental caries and gum diseases affect 60% and 80%, of the population of India, respectively.

Dental Healing Caps Market: Key Players

Prosmile announced the introduction of SmartArches Dental Implants. Dental offices that make up the SmartArches network specialize in providing patients with a range of reasonably priced and trustworthy dental implant services, such as implants and full mouth reconstruction.

Anatotemp introduced Anatotemp SC line of anatomic dental implant healing abutments. The Anatotemp range of anatomic healing abutments has emerged as the go-to over-the-counter option to achieve optimal gingival emerging profile during dental implant treatment.

Dental Healing Caps Market: Segmentation

Material Ceramics or Porcelain Porcelain Fused-to-Metal Metal Resin Others

Age Group Adult Teenager

End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics & Labs Others



Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Dental Healing Caps Market Report at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85287<ype=S



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research

Toxicology Drug Testing Market - The global toxicology drug testing market size was valued at US$ 34.7 Bn in 2022. It is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 55.9 Bn by 2031

Dental Aligners Market - Dental Aligners Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 11.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: