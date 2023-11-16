Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (November 2023)

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

November 16, 2023

Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 		Total number of
shares		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1exercisable 2
November 15, 2023123,420,778176,571,555175,731,708

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223‑11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

