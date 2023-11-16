DTiQ signs American Dairy Queen Corporation to its loss prevention video, analytics and audit solutions

FRAMINGHAM, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTiQ, the leading provider of intelligent video surveillance, analytics, and loss prevention services for restaurants, retail and convenience store locations, today announced its selection as an approved supplier of intelligent video and loss prevention solutions by American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), a subsidiary of International Dairy Queen, Inc. DTiQ’s software now can be implemented at DQ® restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

DTiQ’s 360iQ platform provides QSR operators with remote access to video footage so they can better identify suspicious transactions, report on-site incidents and increase the speed of service. Using proprietary AI technology, DTiQ’s certified auditors assess video footage and point-of-sale data to provide organizations with SmartAudit™ reports. This information includes valuable insights into operational compliance, allowing restaurant teams to deliver operational excellence at each location.

The intelligent video solution provider's customer success team completely supports managed service installation, which features field support, site surveys, and turnkey installations, thus freeing up time and resources for restaurant teams to deliver operational excellence across locations. Additionally, DTiQ provides its partners with ongoing technical support, diagnostic reports and warranty replacement, proactively monitoring its systems for any necessary remote troubleshooting.

“Our team is proud to be named as an approved loss prevention provider by American Dairy Queen Corporation,” said John Donnelly III, DTiQ’s chief revenue officer. “We’re looking forward to showcasing how our video and managed services can help franchised DQ restaurants identify fraudulent activities, drive customer growth and exceed the operational needs over time.”

For over 25 years, DTiQ has provided next-generation business intelligence solutions and services to over 45,000 customers worldwide. To learn more about DTiQ’s intelligent video and loss prevention services, please visit dtiq.com.

About DTiQ

DTiQ offers state-of-the-art video surveillance to improve loss prevention and operational excellence efforts for restaurants, retail and convenience store locations. With over 25 years of experience, DTiQ successfully enhances over 8 million consumer experiences daily while protecting trillions of dollars in assets. DTiQ works with 45,000-plus locations, including brands such as Adidas, Burger King, Hard Rock Café, McDonald's, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.dtiq.com.

###