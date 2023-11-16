Anti-Aging Devices Market Size Worth USD 21.19 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 21.19 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to a growing geriatric population. The rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. The anti-aging devices are beneficial in decreasing fine lines, wrinkles, and black spots, as well as protect skin from sunlight, enhance skin texture, and boost collagen. Older women are a major focus of the anti-aging industry and in countries like Japan, the market for older women growing at a fast pace

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 7.49 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 8.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 21.19 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Device type, product type, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the anti-aging devices market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the anti-aging devices market include:

Cynosure Inc.

Home Skinovations Limited

Allergan PLC

Cutera Inc.

Alma Lasers Limited

Lumenis Limited

Neutrogena

Koninklijke Philips NV

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Sciton Inc.

In October 2020, Synthace Ltd announced the launch of the cloud-based software platform for improving and automating the success rate of the biological processes of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The Software Antha now permits researchers to flexibly design and execute automated ELISA protocols.

Strategic Development

In April 2019, Lumenis Ltd. made an announcement about the introduction of the Legend Pro+™, an innovative and novel multi-application platform supported by four kinds of clinically-proven technologies.

In August 2020, CUTERA, INC., a firm engaged in offering energy-based aesthetic systems, made an announcement about the introduction of its innovative Fraxis PRO progressive technology for dermal remodeling.

Key Highlights From The Report

Pulsed light devices function to fade fine facial lines and blemishes and lose unwanted hair. The pulsed light does not damage the epidermis skin and thus results in fewer side effects.

Lasers anti-aging devices beneficial in getting rid of unwanted facial hairs, along with hairs on legs, back, chin, underarm, arm, and bikini line, among others. Lasers have the advantage of selectively targeting coarse, dark, coarse hairs without harming the skin in the vicinity.

Europe held the second-largest anti-aging devices market share in 2019 attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising self-consciousness in older people, and increased purchasing power parity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-aging devices market on the basis of device type, product type, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Stand-Alone Devices Direct-To-Consumer Devices

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Radiofrequency Devices Laser Devices Combination Technologies Pulsed Light Devices Exfoliation Devices Ultrasound Devices Light Therapy Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Skin Rejuvenation Hair Removal Skin Tightening Body Contouring Cellulite Reduction

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



