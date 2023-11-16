Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Adobe Inc. (ADBE) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Adobe Inc. (“Adobe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADBE). The lawsuit alleges Adobe made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information, including allegations that: (a) a competitor, Figma, was growing its market share and was becoming a leader in user experience design; (b) Figma was in direct competition with Adobe on user experience design; (c) Adobe’s product “Express” was not an effective counter to Figma’s growing market share in bringing new customers to Adobe’s paid offerings; (d) Adobe’s other offerings were not succeeding in competing with Figma on user experience design; and (e) Adobe was losing market share to Figma.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 19, 2023.

