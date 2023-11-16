HERD Becomes First Manufacturer in Winnipeg to Utilize Laser Welding

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERD continues to push the boundaries of manufacturing as they recently integrated laser welding capabilities into their Winnipeg production facility. By embracing laser welding technology, HERD exemplifies its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements, ensuring that customers benefit from the latest innovations and unparalleled quality in their products. The strategic decision reaffirms HERD’s ongoing mission to provide state-of-the-art solutions and further solidifies its reputation as a trailblazer in the transportation industry.



The LightWELD XR by IPG is up to four times faster than traditional tungsten inert gas welding, works on a wide range of materials, and offers high-quality, consistent results. By using a laser to fuse the materials, the handheld welder penetrates deeper than metal inert gas welding, creating stronger weld joints and, ultimately, more streamlined products. Plus, its intuitive design and optimized presets make it easy to use, opening up new opportunities for HERD staff without previous experience or training in welding.

HERD has already witnessed the benefits of laser welding, reducing up to 80% of the welding wire consumables that were previously used. The process has also worked to remove upright grinding, allowing products to be finished with a quick sanding process, accelerating the upstream production process by up to 55%. While the plan is to eventually implement laser welding into all of HERD’s products, the initial focus has been on the Truck Guard line, where welding times for the signature Aero guard have decreased from around 60 minutes to as little as 40 minutes.

“HERD’s leap into laser welding technology is a transformative moment for our company and represents our longstanding commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Jayson Bollenbach, Production Manager at HERD. “Our team is excited to harness the power of this cutting-edge technology and look forward to delivering even more exceptional products to our valued customers.”

The laser welder has already made waves locally, as HERD has fielded calls from local vendors interested in becoming suppliers and multiple Winnipeg-based companies requesting information prior to purchasing their own. The excitement and attention surrounding the groundbreaking device are a testament to HERD’s role as a forerunner in the transportation industry and its continued commitment to shaping the future of manufacturing.

For more information on HERD’s innovative products, visit HERD.com

Since its founding in 2003, HERD has emerged as one of North America’s premium manufacturers of front-end protection. The Winnipeg-based company has built a reputation for producing high-quality and innovative products that enable drivers and fleet managers to maximize their trucks’ performance. While gaining recognition for its Truck Guards and Grille Guards, HERD also offers a variety of high-quality trucking accessories and recently announced an all-new Electric Power Division, further expanding its innovative product offerings.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edfc28d9-88c5-41a1-b243-4eecd7b13507