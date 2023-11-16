Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Townhome Community in Dutchess County, New York

FISHKILL, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of The Townhomes at Van Wyck Mews, a new luxury townhome community in Fishkill, New York. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 4902 Bennington Drive in Fishkill.



The Townhomes at Van Wyck Mews will introduce 113 new two- and three-story townhomes to the larger neighborhood which includes other well-established Toll Brothers communities. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite home designs ranging from 1,902 to 2,046+ square feet. Homes are priced from the low $500,000s and are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“We are excited to open another new home community in the Dutchess County area, offering our Toll Brothers home buyers modern and open floor plans and the opportunity to personalize their new home – all in a convenient location,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Poughkeepsie Galleria, Bowdoin Park, James Baird Golf Course, and more. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Wappingers Falls School District. Major highways including Interstate 84, Taconic State Parkway, Route 9, and the New Hamburg Metro North Train Station are easily accessible from The Townhomes at Van Wyck Mews offering homeowners convenient access to Westchester, New York City, and Danbury.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in early 2024.

For more information on this new Toll Brothers community, call 866-329-2001 or visit TheTownhomesatVanWyckMews.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08ead12a-db6a-48c2-a5f6-1d87201e25c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cb95cfa-5da4-4308-b678-9e6dd33763b0

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)