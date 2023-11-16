CGrowth Capital Secures $1 Million in Non-Debt Financing

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and currently consists of two divisions including Sports Technology and Mining. The company is focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.



CGrowth Capital, Inc. (CGRA) is pleased to announce that it has secured $1 million in non-debt financing from a Dubai-based family office who are involved in multiple mining interests. Following a period of thorough due diligence, the investor is very supportive of the company’s growth plans and potential. Having taken a long-term view, the investor has received preference shares for their investment.

“Due to market conditions, it took longer than expected to raise this capital, but we are very pleased that the funding is non-debt funding which is from supportive investors who add substantial value to the company’s operations. This investment sets CGRA on a great path to deliver its business plan,” added CGRA Chairman, Nicolas Link.

CGRA has a clear set of deliverables for each of its two operating subsidiaries. This involves developing and scaling its sports apparel business globally on a Business to Consumer (B2C) model. Simultaneously, at its mining site in Hombolo, Tanzania, the company is progressing its lithium exploration business along the Lassonde mining curve according to its current desktop research report and initial report. These reports will soon be followed by the PEA (Pre-Economic Assessment Report) during Q1 of 2024 and later in 2024, a pre-feasibility report.

With funding in place, the company can now expand public awareness as it accelerates and executes its growth plan.

CGRA Chairman, Nicolas Link, is expected to release a series of “Vodcast” videos over the coming days via the company’s social media channels. These videos describe the company’s plans and divisions in more detail.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.