[Latest] Global Luxury Jewelry Market Size/Share Worth USD 97.8 Billion by 2032 at a 8.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Luxury Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Diamond Jewelry, Gold Jewelry, Platinum Jewelry, Gemstone Jewelry, Pearl Jewelry, Others), By End-User (Men, Women), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Luxury Jewelry Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 54.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 58.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 97.8 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Luxury Jewelry Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Timeless Appeal: The luxury jewelry market thrives on the timeless appeal of exquisite craftsmanship, precious materials, and unique designs, attracting consumers seeking elegance and prestige.

Status and Symbolism: Luxury jewelry serves as a symbol of status, wealth, and personal achievement. Consumers often invest in high-end jewelry to express their social standing and personal success.

Gift-Giving Traditions: Luxury jewelry remains a popular choice for gift-giving on special occasions, including weddings, anniversaries, and significant milestones, contributing to market growth.

Customization and Personalization: Brands offering customization and personalization options allow customers to create one-of-a-kind pieces, meeting the demand for uniqueness and self-expression.

Heritage and Legacy: Many luxury jewelry brands have rich histories and legacies, which appeal to consumers who appreciate the heritage and tradition associated with high-end jewelry.

Brand Recognition: Established luxury jewelry brands with global recognition and strong brand equity continue to attract discerning customers.

Bridal Market: The bridal jewelry segment, including engagement rings and wedding bands, remains a key driver in the luxury jewelry market, representing a significant portion of sales.

Gemstone Demand: The popularity of colored gemstones, such as sapphires, emeralds, and rubies, has grown, offering unique and vibrant options for jewelry designs.

Precious Metals: The use of precious metals like gold, platinum, and silver continues to be a hallmark of luxury jewelry, with consumers valuing the intrinsic value of these materials.

High-Quality Craftsmanship: Luxury jewelry is characterized by meticulous craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and exceptional quality, which appeals to connoisseurs.

Investment Value: Some consumers view luxury jewelry as an investment, considering it a store of value and an asset that can appreciate over time.

Emerging Markets: The luxury jewelry market is experiencing significant growth in emerging economies where rising affluence and changing consumer preferences drive demand.

Bridal Jewelry: The bridal segment, including engagement rings and wedding bands, is a major contributor to the luxury jewelry market, with couples seeking bespoke and statement pieces.

Online Sales and Omnichannel Experience: Luxury jewelry brands are expanding their online presence, offering e-commerce options, and providing an omnichannel experience that seamlessly integrates physical stores and digital platforms.

Sustainable and Ethical Practices: The adoption of sustainable and ethical practices in sourcing materials and production is gaining importance, aligning with the values of environmentally conscious consumers.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 58.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 97.8 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 54.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product Type, End-User, Sales Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Luxury Jewelry Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, impacting the production and distribution of luxury jewelry. Many brands faced challenges in sourcing materials and components, leading to production delays and increased lead times.

Consumer Behavior Shift: During the pandemic, consumer behavior shifted, with a focus on essential items and reduced spending on non-essential luxury products, including high-end jewelry.

Bridal Market Impact: The wedding and bridal jewelry segment experienced challenges as weddings were postponed or downsized due to restrictions and safety concerns.

Closure of Retail Stores: Temporary closures of retail stores and the suspension of in-person shopping affected the luxury jewelry market. Brands shifted their focus to online sales and digital marketing.

Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of the luxury jewelry market, with brands enhancing their online presence, introducing virtual consultations, and expanding e-commerce capabilities.

Sustainability Focus: The pandemic emphasized the importance of sustainability and ethical practices in luxury jewelry production. Brands increasingly highlight their responsible sourcing and production methods.

Reemergence of Demand: As restrictions eased and consumers regained confidence, there was pent-up demand for luxury jewelry, particularly in the bridal and gifting segments.

Jewelry as a Symbol: Luxury jewelry’s significance as a symbol of love, celebration, and personal milestones became more pronounced during the pandemic, driving sales in the bridal and gifting categories.

Continued Investment: Luxury jewelry continues to be considered a long-term investment, appealing to those looking for enduring value and quality.

Resilience and Adaptation: The luxury jewelry market demonstrated resilience by adapting to changing consumer preferences and adopting new technologies to engage with customers.

Emphasis on Local Craftsmanship: Some consumers shifted their focus to supporting local artisans and craftsmen, fostering regional luxury jewelry markets.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Luxury Jewelry market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Luxury Jewelry market forward?

What are the Luxury Jewelry Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Luxury Jewelry Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Luxury Jewelry market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Luxury Jewelry Market:

Tiffany & Co.

Cartier

Bulgari

Harry Winston

Van Cleef & Arpels

Graff

Chopard

Buccellati

David Yurman

Others

Browse the full “Luxury Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Diamond Jewelry, Gold Jewelry, Platinum Jewelry, Gemstone Jewelry, Pearl Jewelry, Others), By End-User (Men, Women), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/luxury-jewelry-market/

Luxury Jewelry Market – Regional Analysis:

North America:

The United States and Canada are significant markets for luxury jewelry, with a strong culture of gift-giving and a high level of disposable income.

Luxury jewelry brands in North America often focus on unique designs, personalization, and the use of high-quality diamonds and colored gemstones.

Online sales and digital marketing play a crucial role in reaching consumers, and e-commerce is a growing distribution channel.

Sustainable and ethical practices in sourcing and production are increasingly important to consumers.

Europe:

Western Europe, including countries like France, the UK, Italy, and Germany, is home to many iconic luxury jewelry brands.

Western European markets have a rich history and heritage in jewelry design and craftsmanship.

The European luxury jewelry market places emphasis on classic and timeless designs, with a focus on diamonds, precious metals, and artisanal craftsmanship.

Eastern European countries, such as Russia, are experiencing growth in luxury jewelry consumption due to rising affluence.

Asia-Pacific:

China is one of the fastest-growing markets for luxury jewelry, driven by a growing middle class and an affinity for luxury brands.

India has a strong tradition of jewelry, and the luxury jewelry market is characterized by a blend of traditional and modern designs.

Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, have a burgeoning luxury jewelry market, with an emphasis on unique gemstone jewelry.

Jewelry customization and personalization are key trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

Latin America:

Brazil is a significant luxury jewelry market, with a focus on colored gemstones, particularly emeralds and colored diamonds.

Mexican jewelry brands are known for their intricate silver designs, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary styles.

The luxury jewelry market in the region is influenced by a mix of European and indigenous design elements.

Middle East and Africa:

The Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, is known for its demand for high-end jewelry, particularly among the affluent population.

Middle Eastern consumers favor opulent and elaborate designs, often featuring large and precious gemstones.

The Middle East is also a hub for the gold jewelry market, with 18k and 22k gold being popular choices.

Africa, particularly countries like South Africa, is known for its production of diamonds and colored gemstones.

The Luxury Jewelry Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Diamond Jewelry

Gold Jewelry

Platinum Jewelry

Gemstone Jewelry

Pearl Jewelry

Others

By Product

Necklaces

Ring

Earrings

Bracelets

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

