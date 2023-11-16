SALUS Safety Receives Over $2.6 Million from Government of Canada to Advance Construction Site Safety Through Innovative Software

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.6 million in funding for SALUS Technologies (SALUS), a Vancouver-based safety software company that is developing innovative technology to advance construction site safety.

The funding aims to support local businesses that are driving Canadian-made innovation with growth potential beyond our borders. SALUS is transforming safety management in the construction industry by addressing the inefficiencies and risks associated with manual safety processes. With their cloud-based platform, workers can submit critical safety documentation directly from the field - providing organizations with real-time visibility and actionable insights into their team’s safety compliance. This funding will allow SALUS to expand its software capabilities, bolster its workforce, expand to new markets, elevate customer support, and amplify marketing initiatives.

“We extend our appreciation and gratitude to the Honourable Minister Sajjan, PacifiCan, and the Government of Canada for recognizing the importance of revolutionizing construction safety through our platform,” said Gabe Guetta, CEO of SALUS. “This funding opens up exciting opportunities for us to advance our safety management software and contribute to the growth of the construction industry to establish safer working environments for construction workers.”

This funding is part of PacifiCan’s Jobs and Growth Fund, which helps job creators, and the organizations that support them, to future-proof their businesses. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

“Vancouver is home to a thriving tech industry that is generating innovative solutions to industry challenges,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan. “PacifiCan is proud to support B.C. companies, like SALUS, to grow locally and compete globally. Together, we are building a strong inclusive economy that is creating quality jobs for British Columbians.”

In 2022, Vancouver earned the distinction of the eighth top tech city in North America, attesting to the city’s vibrant tech ecosystem. SALUS is honoured to play a role as a changemaker driving innovation in this space.

For more information regarding SALUS and its groundbreaking safety management software, please visit www.salussafety.io

About SALUS:

SALUS is a comprehensive safety software provider that understands the complexities of safety in all industries and the impact it has on the bottom line. Our approach is to work within the hierarchies of the job site to deliver a solution that addresses inefficiencies and risks associated with manual safety processes.

