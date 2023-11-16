Myriad Genetics and Personalis Partner to Market Solutions to Pharma Customers

SALT LAKE CITY and FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, and Personalis, Inc. , a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, (Nasdaq: PSNL) today announced a non-exclusive collaboration through which Myriad will market the Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT ultra-comprehensive biomarker discovery platform to its pharmaceutical partners who use the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test, BRACAnalysis CDx® and/or MyChoice® CDx cancer tests.



“An increasing number of our companion diagnostic pharmaceutical partners are requesting complementary whole exome and whole transcriptome testing on their patients’ tumors,” said Paul Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “Our goal is to provide full menu access to our customers and we are pleased to leverage Personalis’ high quality assays to expand our offering.”

Personalis’ ImmunoID NeXT platform is the most discriminating platform to power drug development biomarker efforts and has been utilized by the top 20 global bio-pharma companies. It provides high-quality exome/transcriptome assays for cancer FFPE samples.

“A key pillar of our strategy is to expand our reach through commercial partnerships and this new collaboration with Myriad is an exciting milestone of our progress,” said Chris Hall, CEO and President of Personalis.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

About Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X ( Twitter ).

Personalis Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the ImmunoID NeXT Platform. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that relate to Personalis’ ability to demonstrate attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted in these forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors”and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Personalis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 23, 2023, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Myriad Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that Myriad will market the Personalis ImmunoID NeXT ultra-comprehensive biomarker discovery platform to its pharmaceutical partners who use the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, BRACAnalysis CDx and/or MyChoice CDx cancer tests. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

