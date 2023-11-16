Matthews International Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Financial Highlights :

Consolidated sales in fourth quarter increased $23.1 million, or 5.0%

Industrial Technologies sales 34% higher for the quarter; FY2023 sales exceed $500 million, compared to $335.5 million for FY2022

All three business segments reported higher adjusted EBITDA for the quarter

Company expects continued earnings growth and strong cash flow in fiscal 2024

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

In discussing the Company’s operating results, Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We had a strong finish to fiscal 2023 as demonstrated by our fourth quarter results. I am pleased to report that the Company generated higher sales on a consolidated basis, and adjusted EBITDA growth in all three of our business segments, compared to a year ago.

“In our Industrial Technologies segment, we reported another quarter of solid growth in operating results on the strength of our energy storage solutions. Fiscal 2023 sales for this segment exceeded the $500 million target that we set at the beginning of the fiscal year, resulting in growth exceeding 50% over last year’s sales of $335.5 million. Interest in our solutions remains high as we continue to work with auto manufacturers and battery producers in their development of dry battery electrode (DBE) solutions.

“The Memorialization segment also performed well again in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, completing a very good year. Despite the continued decline in U.S. deaths (reflecting lower COVID-related deaths), the segment’s sales remained relatively stable compared to a year ago. In addition, adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased for the quarter and fiscal year reflecting improved price realization and continued emphasis on productivity improvements.

“Finally, recent cost reduction actions taken by SGK Brand Solutions resulted in improved operating performance for the segment in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. Although European market conditions continued to challenge the business, we reported higher adjusted EBITDA and improved margins during the recent quarter.

“We improved our net leverage ratio during the recent quarter on the strength of our operating results. Total outstanding debt increased modestly as we continued to build working capital in our growing energy storage solutions business.

“With respect to fiscal 2024, we expect another year of consolidated growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA. We continue to have a high level of confidence in the long-term growth opportunities for each of the segments, particularly our Industrial Technologies segment. As the level of larger longer-term projects increases, especially for our energy storage solutions, the timing of new orders and execution of existing orders can significantly influence quarterly results. Accordingly, while we expect our fiscal 2024 result to exceed fiscal 2023, the level of growth is more difficult to predict at this time. For the near term, we are expecting a solid start to fiscal 2024 compared to a year ago and we anticipate providing updated guidance on the full year as we have more clarity on orders and related timing.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Results (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share data) Q4 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 Change

% Change Sales $ 480.2 $ 457.1 $ 23.1 5.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to Matthews $ 17.7 $ (81.0 ) $ 98.7 (121.9 )% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.56 $ (2.63 ) $ 3.19 (121.3 )% Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 30.3 $ 25.6 $ 4.7 18.4 % Non-GAAP adjusted EPS $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 0.14 17.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 61.9 $ 55.9 $ 6.0 10.7 % Note: See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Matthews’ use of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures.

Consolidated sales for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $480.2 million, compared to $457.1 million for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, representing an increase of $23.1 million. The increase primarily reflected sales growth in the Industrial Technologies segment and the impact of the recent acquisitions of Olbrich GmbH and R+S Automotive GmbH. These increases were partially offset by lower reported sales for the SGK Brand Solutions segment.

Net income attributable to the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $17.7 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to a net loss of $81.0 million, or $2.63 per share, for the same quarter last year. The loss in the prior year fourth quarter reflected a goodwill impairment charge of $82.5 million ($2.59 per share) and charges in connection with cost reduction initiatives in the SGK Brand Solutions segment.

Adjusted EBITDA (net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other adjustments) for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $61.9 million, compared to $55.9 million a year ago. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, earnings for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $0.96 per share, compared to $0.82 per share a year ago. Higher adjusted EBITDA was partially offset by increased interest expense for the current quarter, primarily reflecting the higher interest rate environment. See reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share below.

Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Results (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share data) YTD FY2023 YTD FY2022 Change % Change Sales $ 1,880.9 $ 1,762.4 $ 118.5 6.7 % Net income (loss) attributable to Matthews $ 39.3 $ (99.8 ) $ 139.1 (139.4 )% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.26 $ (3.18 ) $ 4.44 (139.6 )% Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 90.1 $ 90.4 $ (0.3 ) (0.3 )% Non-GAAP adjusted EPS $ 2.88 $ 2.88 $ — — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 225.8 $ 210.4 $ 15.4 7.3 % Note: See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Matthews’ use of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures.

Consolidated sales for the year ended September 30, 2023 were $1.88 billion, compared to $1.76 billion a year ago, representing an increase of $118.5 million, or 6.7%, from the prior year. On a constant currency basis, consolidated sales increased $142.1 million, or 8.1%, from a year ago. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates were estimated to have an unfavorable impact of $23.6 million on fiscal 2023 sales compared to last year.

Net income attributable to the Company for the year ended September 30, 2023 was $39.3 million ($1.26 per share), compared to a net loss of $99.8 million ($3.18 per share) for fiscal 2022. The prior year loss primarily reflected the fourth quarter goodwill impairment and charges in connection with cost reduction initiatives in the SGK Brand Solutions segment. The loss for the prior year also included charges from the settlement of the Company’s principal defined benefit pension plan in the fiscal 2022 first quarter and asset write-downs related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the fiscal 2022 second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2023, was $225.8 million, compared to $210.4 million a year ago. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023 were $2.88 per share, compared to $2.88 per share last year. Higher adjusted EBITDA was offset by increased interest expense for the current year, primarily reflecting the higher interest rate environment. See reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Sales $ 480,168 $ 457,127 5.0 % $ 1,880,896 $ 1,762,403 6.7 % Cost of sales (329,354 ) (311,870 ) 5.6 % (1,303,224 ) (1,240,125 ) 5.1 % Gross profit 150,814 145,257 3.8 % 577,672 522,278 10.6 % Gross margin 31.4 % 31.8 % 30.7 % 29.6 % Selling and administrative expenses (113,931 ) (124,067 ) (8.2 )% (447,487 ) (426,677 ) 4.9 % Intangible amortization (10,569 ) (11,781 ) (10.3 )% (42,068 ) (57,084 ) (26.3 )% Goodwill write-downs — (82,454 ) 100.0 % — (82,454 ) 100.0 % Operating profit (loss) 26,314 (73,045 ) (136.0 )% 88,117 (43,937 ) NM Operating margin 5.5 % (16.0 )% 4.7 % (2.5 )% Interest and other, net (10,983 ) (9,992 ) 9.9 % (47,207 ) (60,282 ) (21.7 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 15,331 (83,037 ) (118.5 )% 40,910 (104,219 ) (139.3 )% Income taxes 2,362 2,080 13.6 % (1,774 ) 4,391 (140.4 )% Net income (loss) 17,693 (80,957 ) (121.9 )% 39,136 (99,828 ) (139.2 )% Non-controlling interests 30 (2 ) NM 155 54 187.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to Matthews $ 17,723 $ (80,959 ) (121.9 )% $ 39,291 $ (99,774 ) (139.4 )% Earnings (loss) per share -- diluted $ 0.56 $ (2.63 ) (121.3 )% $ 1.26 $ (3.18 ) (139.6 )% Earnings per share -- non-GAAP(1) $ 0.96 $ 0.82 17.1 % $ 2.88 $ 2.88 — Dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 4.5 % $ 0.92 $ 0.88 4.5 % Diluted shares 31,517 30,825 31,289 31,367 (1)See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information provided in tables at the end of this release NM: Not meaningful





SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Year Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales: Memorialization $ 204,878 $ 206,256 $ 842,997 $ 840,124 Industrial Technologies 140,561 104,595 505,751 335,523 SGK Brand Solutions 134,729 146,276 532,148 586,756 $ 480,168 $ 457,127 $ 1,880,896 $ 1,762,403





Adjusted EBITDA: Memorialization $ 36,890 $ 33,445 $ 163,986 $ 151,849 Industrial Technologies 23,470 23,385 66,278 56,762 SGK Brand Solutions 17,512 16,698 57,128 60,120 Corporate and Non-Operating (15,989 ) (17,667 ) (61,583 ) (58,323 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 61,883 $ 55,861 $ 225,809 $ 210,408 (1)See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information provided in tables at the end of this release





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,101 $ 69,016 Accounts receivable, net 207,526 221,015 Inventories, net 260,409 225,440 Other current assets 138,221 113,145 Total current assets 648,257 628,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 270,326 256,065 Goodwill 698,109 675,421 Other intangible assets, net 160,478 202,154 Other long-term assets 110,211 120,515 Total assets $ 1,887,381 $ 1,882,771 LIABILITIES Long-term debt, current maturities $ 3,696 $ 3,277 Other current liabilities 390,904 408,098 Total current liabilities 394,600 411,375 Long-term debt 786,484 795,291 Other long-term liabilities 181,016 189,029 Total liabilities 1,362,100 1,395,695 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total shareholders' equity 525,281 487,076 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,887,381 $ 1,882,771





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 39,136 $ (99,828 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96,530 104,056 Changes in working capital items (35,503 ) 29,590 Goodwill write-downs — 82,454 Other operating activities (20,639 ) 10,588 Net cash provided by operating activities 79,524 126,860 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (50,598 ) (61,321 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,341 ) (44,469 ) Other investing activities 7,214 24,938 Net cash used in investing activities (58,725 ) (80,852 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (payments) proceeds from long-term debt (18,224 ) 35,688 Purchases of treasury stock (2,857 ) (41,717 ) Dividends (28,202 ) (27,685 ) Other financing activities (912 ) (3,499 ) Net cash used in financing activities (50,195 ) (37,213 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 83 (5,724 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (29,313 ) $ 3,071

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this report are measures of financial performance that are not defined by GAAP, including, without limitation, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and EPS, constant currency sales, constant currency adjusted EBITDA, net debt and net debt leverage ratio. The Company defines net debt leverage ratio as outstanding debt (net of cash) relative to adjusted EBITDA. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing its performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations including acquisition and divestiture costs, ERP integration costs, strategic initiative and other charges (which includes non-recurring charges related to operational initiatives and exit activities), stock-based compensation and the non-service portion of pension and postretirement expense. Constant currency sales and constant currency adjusted EBITDA remove the impact of changes due to foreign exchange translation rates. To calculate sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, amounts for periods in the current fiscal year are translated into U.S. dollars using exchange rates applicable to the comparable periods of the prior fiscal year. Management believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's core operations, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s results. The Company's calculations of its non-GAAP financial measures, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provided herein, provide investors with an additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business that could not be obtained absent these disclosures.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 17,693 $ (80,957 ) $ 39,136 $ (99,828 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (2,362 ) (2,080 ) 1,774 (4,391 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 15,331 $ (83,037 ) 40,910 (104,219 ) Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interests 30 (2 ) 155 54 Interest expense, including RPA and factory financing fees(1) 12,746 9,345 48,690 28,771 Depreciation and amortization* 24,717 23,893 96,530 104,056 Acquisition and divestiture related items(2) ** 848 6,947 5,293 7,898 Strategic initiatives and other charges(3) ** 6,168 13,174 13,923 31,045 Highly inflationary accounting impacts (primarily non-cash)(4) (1,714 ) 228 1,360 1,473 Defined benefit plan termination related items(5) — (713 ) — (429 ) Asset write-downs, net(6) — 33 — 10,050 Goodwill write-downs(7) — 82,454 — 82,454 Stock-based compensation 3,673 3,304 17,308 17,432 Non-service pension and postretirement expense(8) 84 235 1,640 31,823 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,883 $ 55,861 $ 225,809 $ 210,408 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.9 % 12.2 % 12.0 % 11.9 % (1)Includes fees for receivables sold under the RPA and factoring arrangements totaling $1,284 and $1,046 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4,042 and $1,046 for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with recent acquisition and divestiture activities, and also includes a gain of $1,827 for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30,2023 related to the divestiture of a business in the Industrial Technologies segment.

(3)Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with productivity and cost-reduction initiatives intended to result in improved operating performance, profitability and working capital levels and costs associated with global ERP system integration efforts totaling $6,168 and $13,923 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $12,393 and $28,060 for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net of loss recoveries of $2,154 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 related to a previously disclosed theft of funds by a former employee initially identified in fiscal 2015. Also includes certain non-recurring direct incremental costs (such as costs for purchases of computer peripherals and devices to facilitate working-from-home, additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and services, etc.) incurred in response to COVID-19 totaling $781and $2,985for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, respectively. This amount does not include the impact of any lost sales or underutilization due to COVID-19.

(4)Represents exchange gains and losses associated with highly inflationary accounting related to the Company's Turkish subsidiaries.

(5)Represents items associated with the termination of the Company's DB Plan, supplemental retirement plan and the defined benefit portion of the officers retirement restoration plan.

(6)Represents asset write-downs, net of recoveries within the SGK Brand Solutions segment.

(7)Represents goodwill write-downs within the SGK Brand Solutions segment.

(8)Non-service pension and postretirement expense includes interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortization of actuarial gains and losses, curtailment gains and losses, and settlement gains and losses. These benefit cost components are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they are primarily influenced by external market conditions that impact investment returns and interest (discount) rates. Curtailment gains and losses and settlement gains and losses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they generally result from certain non-recurring events, such as plan amendments to modify future benefits or settlements of plan obligations. The service cost and prior service cost components of pension and postretirement expense are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, since they are considered to be a better reflection of the ongoing service-related costs of providing these benefits. Please note that GAAP pension and postretirement expense or the adjustment above are not necessarily indicative of the current or future cash flow requirements related to these employee benefit plans.



* Depreciation and amortization was $6,646 and $5,780 for the Memorialization segment, $5,600 and $3,744 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $11,299 and $13,054 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $1,172 and $1,315 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Depreciation and amortization was $23,738 and $23,228 for the Memorialization segment, $23,184 and $11,387 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $44,842 and $64,173 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $4,766 and $5,268 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

** Acquisition costs, ERP integration costs, non-recurring/incremental COVID-19 costs, and strategic initiatives and other charges were $22 and $1,474 for the Memorialization segment, $614 and $4,255 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $3,878 and $12,420 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $2,502 and $1,972 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Acquisition costs, ERP integration costs, non-recurring/incremental COVID-19 costs, and strategic initiatives and other charges were $1,002 and $4,831 for the Memorialization segment, $4,108 and $5,637 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $10,905 and $20,558 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $3,201 and $7,917 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 per share per share per share

per share Net income (loss) attributable to Matthews $ 17,723 $ 0.56 $ (80,959 ) $ (2.63 ) $ 39,291 $ 1.26 $ (99,774 ) $ (3.18 ) Acquisition and divestiture items(1) 1,626 0.05 5,581 0.18 4,874 0.15 6,319 0.20 Strategic initiatives and other charges(2) 4,053 0.13 12,736 0.41 11,106 0.36 26,092 0.84 Highly inflationary accounting impacts (primarily non-cash)(3) (1,714 ) (0.05 ) 228 0.01 1,360 0.04 1,473 0.05 Defined benefit plan termination related items(4) 649 0.02 (537 ) (0.02 ) 665 0.02 (182 ) (0.01 ) Asset write-downs, net(5) — — 38 — — — 9,993 0.32 Goodwill write-downs(6) * — — 79,762 2.59 — — 79,762 2.54 Non-service pension and postretirement expense(7) 63 — 50 — 1,230 0.04 23,867 0.76 Intangible amortization expense 7,927 0.25 8,655 0.28 31,551 1.01 42,813 1.36 Adjusted net income $ 30,327 $ 0.96 $ 25,554 $ 0.82 $ 90,077 $ 2.88 $ 90,363 $ 2.88 Note: Adjustments to net income for non-GAAP reconciling items were calculated using an income tax rate of 26.9% and 7.5%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 25.7% and 14.5% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(1)Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with recent acquisition and divestiture activities, and also includes a gain in fiscal year 2023 related to the divestiture of a business in the Industrial Technologies segment. (2)Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with productivity and cost-reduction initiatives intended to result in improved operating performance, profitability and working capital levels and costs associated with global ERP system integration efforts, net of loss recoveries in fiscal year 2023 related to a previously disclosed theft of funds by a former employee initially identified in fiscal 2015. Also includes certain non-recurring direct incremental costs (such as costs for purchases of computer peripherals and devices to facilitate working-from-home, additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and services, etc.) incurred in response to COVID-19. This amount does not include the impact of any lost sales or underutilization due to COVID-19. (3)Represents exchange gains and losses associated with highly inflationary accounting related to the Company's Turkish subsidiaries (4)Represents items associated with the termination of the Company's DB Plan, supplemental retirement plan and the defined benefit portion of the officers retirement restoration plan. (5)Represents asset write-downs, net of recoveries within the SGK Brand Solutions segment. (6)Represents goodwill write-downs within the SGK Brand Solutions segment. (7)Non-service pension and postretirement expense includes interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortization of actuarial gains and losses, curtailment gains and losses, and settlement gains and losses. These benefit cost components are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they are primarily influenced by external market conditions that impact investment returns and interest (discount) rates. Curtailment gains and losses and settlement gains and losses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they generally result from certain non-recurring events, such as plan amendments to modify future benefits or settlements of plan obligations. The service cost and prior service cost components of pension and postretirement expense are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, since they are considered to be a better reflection of the ongoing service-related costs of providing these benefits. Please note that GAAP pension and postretirement expense or the adjustment above are not necessarily indicative of the current or future cash flow requirements related to these employee benefit plans. * Per share amounts based on the diluted shares for each respective period.





CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Memorialization Industrial Technologies SGK Brand Solutions Corporate and Non-Operating Consolidated Reported sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 $ 204,878 $ 140,561 $ 134,729 $ — $ 480,168 Changes in foreign exchange translation rates (504 ) (2,748 ) (1,786 ) — (5,038 ) Constant currency sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 $ 204,374 $ 137,813 $ 132,943 $ — $ 475,130





Reported sales for the year ended September 30, 2023 $ 842,997 $ 505,751 $ 532,148 $ — $ 1,880,896 Changes in foreign exchange translation rates 1,759 5,744 16,088 — 23,591 Constant currency sales for the year ended September 30, 2023 $ 844,756 $ 511,495 $ 548,236 $ — $ 1,904,487





Reported adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 $ 36,890 $ 23,470 $ 17,512 $ (15,989 ) $ 61,883 Changes in foreign exchange translation rates 135 (805 ) 235 13 (422 ) Constant currency adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 $ 37,025 $ 22,665 $ 17,747 $ (15,976 ) $ 61,461





Reported adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2023 $ 163,986 $ 66,278 $ 57,128 $ (61,583 ) $ 225,809 Changes in foreign exchange translation rates 140 1,323 1,999 290 3,752 Constant currency adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2023 $ 164,126 $ 67,601 $ 59,127 $ (61,293 ) $ 229,561





NET DEBT RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Long-term debt, current maturities $ 3,696 $ 3,277 Long-term debt 786,484 795,291 Total long-term debt 790,180 798,568 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (42,101 ) (69,016 ) Net Debt $ 748,079 $ 729,552 Adjusted EBITDA $ 225,809 $ 210,408 Net Debt Leverage Ratio 3.3 3.5

