SmartCentres Declares Distribution for November 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of November 2023 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on December 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2023.



About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

