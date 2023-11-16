Oil-Dri Corporation of America Ranked #7 on Forbes’ 2024 List of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America was recently ranked #7 out of 100 on Forbes' List of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for 2024.



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are honored to have been included on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Small-Cap Companies. This recognition highlights our team’s dedication to deliver value to our shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders. We remain focused on growth in this small-cap arena with our innovative mineral based sorbent products.”

Forbes used data from FactSet to compile its annual list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies. Over 1,000 small-cap companies with a market value between $300 million – $2 billion were reviewed, and the list was narrowed down to 389 companies that had positive sales growth over the past twelve months and a share price of at least $5. The rankings were based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the trailing twelve months and over the last five years.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.