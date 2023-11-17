The BuildClub Achieves $600K Milestone on StartEngine Campaign

PALO ALTO, CA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub celebrates a significant milestone in its journey by proudly announcing the successful raising of $600,000 on its StartEngine campaign . This achievement reflects the continued trust and support of our valued investors and paves the way for an exciting future.









The BuildClub is a pioneering force in the construction and home improvement industry. Their game-changing AI-driven platform tears down the barriers of opaque pricing, providing contractors and homeowners with real-time, data-driven insights into material costs. Just as Uber revolutionized transportation and DoorDash transformed food delivery, The BuildClub is disrupting traditional models of construction material sourcing.





To explore our groundbreaking transformation further, visit our website at https://www.startengine.com/offering/buildclub .





Join us on this exciting journey towards a tech-driven future in the construction industry.





Follow us on social media:

- Twitter: @buildclubapp

- Facebook: /buildclubapp

- LinkedIn: /buildclubapp



