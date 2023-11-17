The BuildClub Achieves $600K Milestone on StartEngine Campaign

PALO ALTO, CA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub celebrates a significant milestone in its journey by proudly announcing the successful raising of $600,000 on its StartEngine campaign. This achievement reflects the continued trust and support of our valued investors and paves the way for an exciting future.



The BuildClub is a pioneering force in the construction and home improvement industry. Their game-changing AI-driven platform tears down the barriers of opaque pricing, providing contractors and homeowners with real-time, data-driven insights into material costs. Just as Uber revolutionized transportation and DoorDash transformed food delivery, The BuildClub is disrupting traditional models of construction material sourcing. 


