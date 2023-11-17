Rajant Acquires Reios SRL to Form Rajant Italia SRL Offering a Suite of IoT Solutions

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has acquired Reios SRL to form a new entity known as Rajant Italia SRL to offer a suite of IoT solutions. The Rajant Kinetic Mesh-enabled Reios IoT platform provides comprehensive automated operational intelligence anywhere, which is fast and easy to deploy.

“For Reios, becoming part of Rajant represents a major stride forward. It confirms our substantial investments and dedication to making our IoT platform cutting-edge and reliable,” states Massimo Viglione, CEO at Reios. “It opens a new internationalization chapter for us through Rajant’s global channel partners. Within Rajant, Reios provides an end-to-end solution for seamless data collection from the field and streamlined operational monitoring, unlocking even greater value and insights for all Rajant customers and partners worldwide.”

With Rajant Reios, customers can collect and monitor data with a single, open, and flexible IoT platform across a Rajant Kinetic Mesh wireless network. Reios brings intelligent insights to all facets of an operation through various devices that support the platform’s different applications – Smart Lighting, sTrack, Iot BMS, sDesk, and Smart Picking.

Smart Lighting – Energy-efficient, cost-saving optimized illumination that enables sophisticated IoT applications and services throughout the covered space.

– Energy-efficient, cost-saving optimized illumination that enables sophisticated IoT applications and services throughout the covered space. sTrack – sTrack – Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) to monitor staff’s health and safety on the worksite, as well as to track equipment and valuable materials anywhere for cost optimization management and security.

– – Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) to monitor staff’s health and safety on the worksite, as well as to track equipment and valuable materials anywhere for cost optimization management and security. IoT BMS – Flexible and responsive Building Management System (BMS) for dynamic indoor environmental human comfort and security while decreasing energy usage.

– Flexible and responsive Building Management System (BMS) for dynamic indoor environmental human comfort and security while decreasing energy usage. sDesk – Activity-based cutting-edge IoT office resources that evolve with workforce needs and policy changes while improving comfort and lowering operational costs.

– Activity-based cutting-edge IoT office resources that evolve with workforce needs and policy changes while improving comfort and lowering operational costs. Smart Picking – Integrated visual aid for simplified semi-automated warehouse operations to improve order fulfillment, staff safety, and revenue returns.

“This is a great opportunity for our worldwide channel to deepen its stronghold to offer customers solutions for IoT using Rajant Kinetic Mesh,” says Robert Schena, CEO and Co-founder of Rajant. “ We welcome this extension of our product portfolio and global footprint within Italy.”

To find Rajant Reios, visit https://rajant.com/products/reios/.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

