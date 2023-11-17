AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

17 NOVEMBER 2023

RICHEMONT’S 2023 INTERIM REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2023. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at: www.richemont.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 10 November 2023 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group’s website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at www.richemont.com

Richemont ‘A’ shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont’s primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The ‘A’ shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont’s secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

An archive of Richemont Company Announcements is located at:

www.richemont.com/news-media/press-releases-and-news/