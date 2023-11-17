Acetic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Growing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Vinyl Acetate Monomer, Acetic Anhydride, Acetate Esters, Purified Terephthalic Acid), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acetic acid market is expected to reach USD 23.02 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030,. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for the product in various industries such as construction, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. It is used in the production of paints and coatings. Rising desires to elevate the aesthetics of houses are driving the demand for paints & coatings worldwide, thereby increasing the demand for the product. Acetic acid is widely used in the food & beverage industry in North America. Increasing consumption of food in the region is directly influencing the demand for the product.







The major application of the product is vinyl acetate monomer which captured 40.9% of the share in 2022. This is attributed to the rising demand for vinyl acetate monomers in industries such as paints & coating, paper coatings, and printed products. Acetic acid is considered an essential raw material for the production of vinyl acetate monomer, thereby directly increasing demand for the product.



The global product industry is highly competitive in the presence of multinationals in the industry. There are a few key players such as Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, HELM AG, and Indian Oil corporations which are constantly investing in research & development activities to enhance their efficiency. These companies are involved in joint ventures and expansion of production capacities to gain a competitive edge.



Acetic Acid Market Report Highlights

Vinyl acetate monomer application witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.8% globally. This is attributed to its wide utilization in the paints & coating industry. Acetic acid is an essential raw material for the production of vinyl acetate monomers. Hence, the increasing demand for vinyl acetate monomer is directly influencing the product demand

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.6% in 2022 and is predicted to remain on top over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for the product in the pharmaceutical industry. Acetic acid is widely consumed in the development of medicinal drugs such as aspirins to cure headaches. Increasing number of patients in the region is driving demand for medicines, which is directly impacting the product demand in the industry

North America is the second largest region and captured 21.3% of the market in 2022. This is attributed to the increased demand for the product in the food & beverage industry in the region. Acetic acid is a less toxic and low-cost chemical that is widely used in the food industry. The market is anticipated to see significant growth owing to its increased demand in the food industry over the predicted years

Company Profiles:

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

LynodellBasell Industries

SABIC

HELM

Indian Oil Corporation

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Daicel

Dow

INEOS

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Acetic Acid Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Price Trend Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer

3.6.1.2 Rising Product Demand in Asia Pacific

3.6.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1 Potential Risk of Side Effects

3.6.3 Industry Opportunities

3.7 Impact of COVID 19

3.8 Porter's Analysis

3.9 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Acetic Acid Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer

4.1.2 Acetic Anhydride

4.1.3 Acetate Esters

4.1.4 Purified Terephthalic Acid

4.1.5 Ethanol



Chapter 5 Acetic Acid Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Company Categorization

6.3 Company Ranking Analysis

6.4 Vendor Landscape

6.4.1 List Of Key Raw Material Suppliers

6.4.2 List Of Manufacturers

6.4.3 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

6.4.4 List Of Potential End-Users

6.5 Strategy Mapping

6.6 Company Listing

6.6.1 Eastman Chemical

6.6.2 Celanese

6.6.3 LynodellBasell Industries

6.6.4 SABIC

6.6.5 HELM

6.6.6 Indian Oil

6.6.7 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

6.6.8 Daicel

6.6.9 Dow

6.6.10 INEOS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq2r2n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment