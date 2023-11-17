Europe Set for Big Upswing in Diabetes Devices Sector, Predicted to Hit $51.911 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European diabetes devices market size is forecast to record a CAGR of 9.1% during 2023-2027 to reach US$51.911 billion by 2027, increasing from US$33.604 billion in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 10.4% to reach US$30.439 billion in 2022.





This report includes coverage of five countries (France, Germany, UK, Italy and Spain) and a key report covering European region. This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the diabetes devices and therapeutics industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by category, diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, route of administration, type of diabetes, distribution channels, and end users.

This report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the Europe diabetes devices and therapeutics market 2018-2027. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category

Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications

Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Insulin

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin

Basal or Long-Acting

Bolus or Fast-Acting

Traditional Human Insulin Drugs

Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs

Combination Insulin

Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinics

Homecare

Key Report Benefits:

In-depth understanding of diabetes devices and therapeutics market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, and drivers across different market segments and sub-segments of the industry in Europe.

Develop market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your investment strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get market share analysis by end users: Get a detailed analysis across different end users such as hospitals, diabetes clinics, and homecare within the Europe.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $33.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $51.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Europe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wvmsc

