Europe Set for Big Upswing in Diabetes Devices Sector, Predicted to Hit $51.911 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European diabetes devices market size is forecast to record a CAGR of 9.1% during 2023-2027 to reach US$51.911 billion by 2027, increasing from US$33.604 billion in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 10.4% to reach US$30.439 billion in 2022.
This report includes coverage of five countries (France, Germany, UK, Italy and Spain) and a key report covering European region. This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the diabetes devices and therapeutics industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by category, diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, route of administration, type of diabetes, distribution channels, and end users.
This report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the Europe diabetes devices and therapeutics market 2018-2027. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category
- Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices
- Therapeutics
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Insulin Delivery Devices
- Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications
- Artificial Pancreas Devices
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices
- Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Test Strips
- Lancets
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices
- Insulin Pumps
- Insulin Pens
- Insulin Syringes
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics
- Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs
- Insulin
- Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs
- Combination Drugs
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs
- Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors
- DPP-4 Inhibitors
- SGLT-2 Inhibitors
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin
- Basal or Long-Acting
- Bolus or Fast-Acting
- Traditional Human Insulin Drugs
- Insulin Biosimilars
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs
- GLP-1 Receptor Agonists
- Amylin Analogue
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs
- Combination Insulin
- Oral Combination
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels
- Online Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User
- Hospitals
- Diabetes Clinics
- Homecare
Key Report Benefits:
- In-depth understanding of diabetes devices and therapeutics market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, and drivers across different market segments and sub-segments of the industry in Europe.
- Develop market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your investment strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
- Get market share analysis by end users: Get a detailed analysis across different end users such as hospitals, diabetes clinics, and homecare within the Europe.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$33.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$51.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wvmsc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment