L’oréal Successfully Prices a 1.5 Billion Euros Dual Tranche Bond

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

L’ORÉAL SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A 1.5 BILLION EURO DUAL TRANCHE BOND

Clichy, 16 November 2023 – L’Oréal today announces that it has successfully priced a public bond offering for an aggregate nominal amount of €1.5 billion.

The offering is composed of two tranches:

- A €800 million long 3-year fixed rate bond paying a coupon of 3.375 % p.a.

- A €700 million 6-year fixed rate bond paying a coupon of 3.375 % p.a.

The net proceeds of the bonds will be used by the Issuer to refinance in part its outstanding €1 billion, 0.375 percent bond due 29 March 2024 and its €750 million variable rate bond due March 2024.

The bonds, which are rated AA (Stable) by S&P and Aa1 (Stable) by Moody’s, will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris from the settlement date, which is scheduled to be 23 November 2023.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank AG are acting as Global Coordinators. Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Natixis are acting as Active Joint Bookrunners.

About L’Oréal

For over 110 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 87 400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2022 the Group generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4 000 scientists and 5 500 tech and digital professionals, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”

CONTACTS

L’ORÉAL

Switchboard

+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00

Individual shareholders and market regulators

Pascale GUERIN

+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89

Pascale.guerin@loreal.com

Financial analysts and institutional investors

Françoise LAUVIN

+33 (0)1 47 56 86 82

Francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Eva QUIROGA

+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65

Eva.quiroga@loreal.com

Media

Brune DIRICQ

+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87

Brune.diricq@loreal.com

Christine BURKE

+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15

Christine.burke@loreal.com

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR000012031) and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com , the L’Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66. 0 800 66 66 66

Follow us on LinkedIn @L’Oréal

Follow us on Instagram @lorealgroupe

www.loreal.com





Attachment