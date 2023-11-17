HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2023

Stockholm, Sweden, November 17, 2023

FIRST NINE MONTHS 2023

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 61.8 during the period, up 26% from Q3 2022.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was MSEK 42.0, an increase of 22% compared to the first nine months of 2022.

EBITDA for the nine months of 2023 was negative MSEK 12.0 compared to negative MSEK 22.5 in the first nine months of 2022.





The complete version of The First Half Year Report for 2023 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se



Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on November 17, 2023.

