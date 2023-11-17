RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-11-17
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922 
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,800
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids15
Number of accepted bids10
Average yield2,618 %
Lowest yield2,600 %
Highest accepted yield2.627%
% accepted at highest yield       40.00

 

Auction date2023-11-17
Loan1062 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln600 +/- 600 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,350
Volume sold, SEK mln600
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids8
Average yield2.584 %
Lowest yield2.570%
Highest accepted yield2.598 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00



 