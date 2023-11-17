RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-11-17
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,800
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|2,618 %
|Lowest yield
|2,600 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.627%
|% accepted at highest yield
|40.00
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|600 +/- 600
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,350
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|600
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.584 %
|Lowest yield
|2.570%
|Highest accepted yield
|2.598 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00