Iris Energy to Host an Investor Update Call on November 21, 2023

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, “Iris Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will host an investor update conference call including time for Q&A on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. USA Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations

Webcast and Conference Details Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. USA Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time or November 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time) Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Please note, participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers the investor update. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

100% renewables : Iris Energy targets sites with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and supports local communities

: Iris Energy targets sites with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and supports local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >US$25 billion in energy and infrastructure projects globally





Contacts

Media

Jon Snowball

Domestique

+61 477 946 068

Investors

Lincoln Tan

Iris Energy

+61 407 423 395

lincoln.tan@irisenergy.co

To keep updated on Iris Energy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investors.irisenergy.co/ir-resources/email-alerts.