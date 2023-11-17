A New Frontier in Medical Technology: Understanding Patient Perspectives on AI in Clinical Practice

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Practice - Patient Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report examines the patient perspective on the use of AI in healthcare settings in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, Canada, India, and Mexico.



Key takeaways from this report include:

Younger patients were more confident that they understand artificial intelligence (AI) compared to older generations.

Lack of in-person interaction was the number one patient concern associated with physicians using AI in clinical practice.

Faster healthcare delivery and mitigation of healthcare staff shortages were selected as the main benefits associated with AI use in clinical practice.

Patients familiar with AI were more convinced that AI could improve patients' care.

Most patients felt more comfortable with physicians using AI to automate administrative tasks compared to directing patient care.

Patents who were familiar with AI were more comfortable visiting healthcare practices that were using this technology.

Physicians who had previous AI experience were more positive about patients being comfortable with the use of AI to support clinical decisions.

AI implementation can improve patient monitoring technologies that are already used in healthcare.

Despite being a relatively new technology, AI has been touted as a key driver of future healthcare innovation. AI is poised to improve healthcare in several ways, including streamlining clinical workflow, alleviating staff shortages, and enhancing patient diagnoses and treatment. While AI has enormous potential to disrupt clinical practice, and is expected to become a part of healthcare delivery processes, it is essential to ensure that it is safe, ethical to use, and that both physicians and patients have trust in AI.



Scope



This report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with patients suffering from conditions such as heart diseases, diabetes, multiple sclerosis (MS), cancer, chronic respiratory conditions, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The patient survey was fielded between July-August 2023. The interviews and surveys with physicians and KOLs were conducted during March-June 2023.



Study objectives

Assess patients' comfort level with physicians' using AI.

Capture patients' opinions on AI use in clinical setting.

Identify the processes within clinical practice that AI can improve the most.

Explore the perceived advantages and disadvantages of AI.

Compare patients' and physicians' opinions on the use of AI.

Use Cases

AI Tasked with a Challenge to Identify Breast Cancer

AI Helps to Organize Electronic Healthcare Records

AI's Bid on Tackling and Easing NHS Pressure

Revolutionizing Public Health Management with Big Data and AI

AI Proves to Be Helpful in Diabetic Care

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Study Design

2.1 Objectives and Design

2.2 Respondent Mix

2.3 Respondent Profiles



3 Patient Perception of AI

3.1 Patient Familiarity Level with AI

3.2 Patient Concerns Associated with HCPs Using AI - by Geography

3.3 Perceived Benefits of AI - by Geography

3.4 Patients' Agreement Level with AI Improving Care

3.5 Patients' Agreement Level with AI Improving Care - by Geography



4 Patient Comfort with AI

4.1 Patient Comfort Level with Physicians Using AI

4.2 Patient Comfort Level with Physicians Using AI - by Geography

4.3 Patient Comfort with Visiting Practice that Uses AI

4.4 Patient Comfort with Visiting Practice that Uses AI - by Condition



5 Comfort with AI: Patients vs. Physicians

5.1 Physician Comfort Level with Using AI

5.2 Physician and Patients Comfort Level with Using AI

5.3 Physician Comfort Level with Using AI



6 Digital Health, Telemedicine, and AI

6.1 Patient Use of Digital and Connected Devices

6.2 Patient Use of Telemedicine



7 Use Cases

7.1 AI Tasked with a Challenge to Identify Breast Cancer

7.2 AI Helps to Organize Electronic Healthcare Records

7.3 AI's Bid on Tackling and Easing NHS Pressure

7.4 Revolutionizing Public Health Management with Big Data and AI

7.5 AI Proves to Be Helpful in Diabetic Care



8 Summary of Key Findings



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brunei's Ministry of Health

Cedars-Sinai

DreaMed

Dyad

EVYD

Lunit

National Health Service

Teton.ai

US Food and Drug Administration

Vantage Health

