Xylitol's Global Expansion: In-Depth Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2029)

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xylitol - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The comprehensive analysis provides a deep dive into the xylitol market, covering its expanding use in various sectors such as food, dental care, and pharmaceuticals.
The report reveals how the xylitol market is gaining momentum due to the rising number of individuals with type-2 diabetes and increasing awareness about low-calorie sweeteners as a healthier alternative to sugar. Xylitol, known for its low-caloric content, is becoming an increasingly popular sugar substitute. The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the xylitol market, accounting for an estimated 47.4% global share in 2023 and projecting consumption of about 171 thousand metric tons by 2029.
This report provides an exhaustive analysis, including market share based on end-use applications, key geographic regions, and countries. It also offers insights into major growth trends, technological advancements, regulatory landscapes, and emerging xylitol applications influencing the market. Key business trends, such as product developments, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions, are also thoroughly discussed.
The study explores various end-use applications of xylitol, including chewing gum, confectionery, food & beverages, personal care, and other sectors. It also presents a detailed review and projection of the global xylitol market from 2019-2029, considering both volume in metric tons and value in US dollars.
The report encompasses an extensive geographic analysis covering regions such as North America (including the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, etc.), and the Rest of the World.
Key Topics and Company Profiles:
Key topics include regulatory landscapes, industry landscapes, and global market overviews by end-use application. The report profiles major companies in the xylitol market, including Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, and Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd., among others. Additionally, the report features 160 data tables with a graphical representation of market numbers by segment and region.
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Outline
- Polyols (Sugar Alcohols)
- Potential Health Benefits Offered by Polyols/Sugar Alcohols
- Help in Controlling Weight
- Diabetes
- Tooth Decay
- Other Benefits
- Potential Health Concerns Associated with Polyols/Sugar Alcohols
- Polyols and Gastrointestinal (GI) Effects
- Applications of Polyols/Sugar Alcohols
- Sorbitol
- Mannitol
- Maltitol
- Xylitol
- Erythritol
- Isomalt
- Lactitol
- An Overview of Xylitol
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Prospects for Low-Calorie Sweeteners Brightened by Escalating Incidences of Obesity and Diabetes
- Overweight and Obesity: Some Statistics of Prevalence
- Burden of Diabetes and Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) on a Global Level
3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
- Polyols and High-Intense Sweetener Regulations Around the Globe
4. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
Key Global Players
- Arcitekbio
- Cargill
- DFI
- Fazer Group (Oy Karl Fazer Ab)
- Healtang Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Henan Yuxin Sugar Alcohol Co., Ltd. (Yusweet)
- Ingredion Inc
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
- Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.
- O'laughlin Industries Co., Ltd.
- Roquette Freres
- SAPPI Limited
- Shandong Futaste Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.
- Sweet Appeal Natural Products
- Sweet Natural Trading Co.
- XILINAT
- Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Zuchem
5. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
- Healtang Biotech Commences Xylitol Production in China
- Fazer Starts New Xylitol Production Plant in Finland
- IFF Merged with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences Business
- Sweet AppealT Natural Products Rolls Out Xylitol Products from Its Fermentation Facility
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Xylitol Market Overview by End-use Application
- Xylitol End-use Application Market Overview by Global Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlctgi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.