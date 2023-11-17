Air Purifier Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 48.9 Billion by 2034 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air purifier market is estimated at a value of US$ 23.72 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 48.9 billion by the end of 2034. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that demand growth for air purifiers will be led by East Asia over the next decade.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4617

Rapid urbanization and increasing air pollution levels across the world are projected to be key factors driving demand for air purifiers around the world through 2034. As air pollution levels aggrandize, governments worldwide are allocating funds to curb this increasing menace, which is boding well for air purifier sales across the globe. Growth prospects appeared especially bright across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Chinese markets, some of the world’s largest air pollution contributors.

Air purifier companies are focusing on launching their products to gain a competitive advantage over other market players and improve their sales going forward.

At the Smarter Living event in Bangalore, India, Xiaomi, a renowned Chinese consumer electronics company announced the launch of a new range of air purifiers along with other products in April 2023. The new air purifiers feature a pre-filter and True HEPA filter to provide the best results.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 48.9 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for air purifiers is predicted to rise at a robust CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The global air purifier market is forecasted to reach US$ 48.9 billion by 2034-end.

Surging levels of air pollution, increasing disposable income, high incidence of respiratory disorders, growing popularity of healthy living trends, and the launch of advanced air purifiers are key market drivers.

Demand for air purifiers in East Asia is expected to reach a market value of US$ 5.85 billion in 2024.

Sales of air purifiers for residential use are forecasted to increase rapidly at 11.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

Air purifier sales in India are projected to rise at 8.3% CAGR across the study period (2024 to 2034).

“Smart air purifiers with advanced technologies are projected to govern the future of air purification business in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in this Report

American Air & Water Inc.

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

LG Electronics

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

IQAir

Honeywell International Inc.

Sharp Corp.

Winning Strategy

Air purifier manufacturing companies should focus on providing products that are capable of purifying air in the best way possible while also removing particulate matter. Air purifier suppliers should also focus on providing affordable air purifiers for customers in developing countries with high levels of pollution.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Israel-based Aura Air announced the launching of its smart air management platform in India. The company has set up an India arm in Chennai and is in the process of building a pipeline of prospective individual and enterprise customers. While the product is currently only made in Israel, the company said it is also exploring local manufacturing in India in the long term.

Aura Air purifiers detect, capture, and kill 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and mold and can remove airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens and viruses. These IoT-enabled devices connect to a mobile phone and deliver real-time updates on the overall indoor and outdoor Air Quality Index (AQI) based on VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), CO2 (Carbon Dioxide), CO (Carbon Monoxide), and fine particulate matter levels.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4617

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air purifier market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (self-contained/standalone air purifiers, in-duct air purifiers), technology (HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, ionic filters, ultraviolet (UV) technologies), coverage area (up to 200 sq. ft., 201 to 300 sq. ft., 301 to 500 sq. ft., 501 to 800 sq. ft., 801 to 1,200 sq. ft., above 1,200 sq. ft.), use case (residential use, commercial use, industrial use), and sales channel (online, offline), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Air Purifier Market: The market for the automotive air purifier is expanding with the growth of the automotive sector. The sales of the automotive air purifier are likely to increase at a rapid pace due to the increasing number of vehicles in the market.

Residential Air Purifier Market: The residential air purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022-2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog