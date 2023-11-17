Global Reverse Logistics Market Exhibits Significant Growth with a Focus on Sustainability and Efficiency

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reverse Logistics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Reverse Logistics market has emerged as a vital component in the business landscape, demonstrating an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. In 2022, this market achieved a significant milestone, reaching a valuation of USD 564.20 billion. This growth highlights the crucial role of Reverse Logistics in revolutionizing business operations, enhancing adaptability, and simplifying processes.

The essence of Reverse Logistics lies in its ability to act as a catalyst for operational excellence and as a pivotal force in digital transformation on a global scale. Its adoption across various industries facilitates energy optimization, cost reduction, and the fostering of sustainable practices. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled platforms has been transformative, particularly for Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers. This advancement ensures seamless connectivity between devices and assets, which is particularly beneficial for the Automotive sector, enabling improved decision-making, resource optimization, and enhanced customer experiences.

Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Return Type:

Returns

Returns avoidance

Refurbishing Packaging

Unsold goods

End-of-life

Delivery failure

Rentals & leasing

Others

Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Service Providers:

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Retailers

Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Industry Type:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive

Others

Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kintetsu World Express, Inc

United Parcel Service, Inc

Delhivery

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD

RLG SYSTEMS AG

Core Logistic Private Limited

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd

FedEx Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sis7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.