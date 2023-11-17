Global Advance Directives Market on the Rise: Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advance Directives Market by Component (Software, Services), Demographics (Elderly Population (65 yrs & above), Middle Aged (40-64 yrs), Young Adults (18-39 yrs)), End User (B2B (Providers, Payers), B2C), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advance directives market is set to undergo significant growth, projected to reach USD 291.1 billion by 2028 from USD 122.9 billion in 2023, marking a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. This expansion is attributed to increasing investments in advance directives and government initiatives aimed at enhancing patient care and autonomy. The market's growth is fueled by a rising recognition of the importance of advance directives in patient-centered healthcare.

In 2022, the advance directives services segment dominated the market. This trend is driven by growing awareness of proactive healthcare planning and policies recognizing the role of advance directives in reducing unwanted medical interventions, healthcare costs, and ensuring patient-centric care. Healthcare systems have increasingly integrated these services into standard practices, contributing to the segment's rapid growth.

The healthcare providers segment, which includes doctors, nurses, and medical institutions, represented a significant portion of the market in 2022. Healthcare providers are crucial in initiating discussions about end-of-life preferences and treatments. Their adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital tools has simplified the documentation and dissemination of advance directive (AD) documents, thereby improving the accessibility and execution of patient wishes.

The Asian market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by evolving societal attitudes, increased healthcare access, and growing awareness of patient autonomy. The region's demographic shifts, including an aging population and rising chronic diseases, have heightened the importance of end-of-life planning. Efforts to overcome cultural taboos around death and end-of-life care discussions are fostering more open dialogues. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and patient-centered care initiatives are making AD resources more accessible.

Companies Mentioned

Acp Decisions

Advault, Inc.

Affirm Health, Inc.

Bronson Healthcare

Honor My Decisions LLC

Iris

Island Health

Koda Health

Mideo

Munson Healthcare

New Century Health

Sharp Healthcare

Thanacare

Thoroughcare, Inc.

Vital Decisions LLC

Vyncacare

Wisercare, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcgzn9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment