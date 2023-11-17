Global Electric Bikes (E-Bikes) Market Set to Surpass $110 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Bike Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for electric bikes (E-bikes) is witnessing a significant upswing, as revealed in the latest market analysis. With a current valuation of over $35 billion in 2022, the sector is forecasted to exceed $110 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2027. This growth trajectory is primarily fueled by the increasing popularity of E-bikes, an eco-conscious consumer base, and the escalating costs of fossil fuels.

Market Dynamics

The E-bike market is characterized by fragmentation, with the top five companies holding a 25.60% market share. Key players include Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, and Yamaha Bicycles. The market's expansion is supported by substantial brand promotion investments, celebrity endorsements, and heightened awareness of eco-friendly transportation.

Government Initiatives and Environmental Concerns

Governments worldwide are encouraging the use of electric bikes to mitigate carbon emissions and combat the adverse effects of fossil-fuel-driven vehicles. Increasing global carbon emissions have been a concern for decades, catalyzing the demand for electric vehicles, including E-bikes.

Segment Analysis

By Propulsion Type: The pedal assist segment dominates the market, attributed to its extended battery life, lower maintenance requirements, and multiple mode options. The throttle segment, however, is anticipated to witness higher growth rates in the coming years.

The pedal assist segment dominates the market, attributed to its extended battery life, lower maintenance requirements, and multiple mode options. The throttle segment, however, is anticipated to witness higher growth rates in the coming years. By Battery Type: Li-ion batteries lead the segment, offering optimal capacity and efficiency. Their higher voltage capacity compared to other types makes them a preferred choice in the E-bike market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Yadea Group

Giant manufacturing

Merida Industries

Yamaha

Aima Technology

Ola Electric

Hero

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sj5rfn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.