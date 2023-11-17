365Labs CAD & RMS Apps Win ASTORS Platinum Award for Best Mobile Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365Labs, a leading provider of Public Safety technology, has been awarded the Platinum Award for Best Mobile Solution at the ASTORS Homeland Security Awards, recognizing the excellence of the company’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) & Records Management System (RMS) mobile applications.



The ASTORS, in partnership with Government & Public Safety agencies, selects the most innovative solutions that protect America’s Security infrastructure. The national awards ceremony was attended by representatives of law enforcement, public safety, and industry leaders including legendary Police Commissioner William Bratton, ATF Director Steven Dettelbach and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“365Labs is honored that our CAD and RMS mobile apps have been recognized as best-in-class by industry leaders,” said Mo Vij, President and CEO of 365Labs. “Our mobile apps have become an officer favorite because of how dramatically they simplify reporting and improve incident response time & situational awareness. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, problem-solving solutions that first responders love to use.”

Since launching their AI-powered Public Safety platform, 365Labs has become one of the fastest-growing public safety companies, adding over 75 new public safety agency partners in the past two years.

To learn more about 365Labs Public Safety solutions, visit www.365labs.com.



About 365Labs

Since 2001, the 365Labs team has committed to delivering innovative solutions and software that help Public Safety agencies drive efficiency, improve officer safety, and build safer communities. The company’s 365™ Platform combines award-winning customer support with the most advanced Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, eCitations, Records Management, Case Management, Jail Management, and Digital Evidence that work together as a single connected platform.







