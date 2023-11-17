Innohas Air-Transports Frozen Kimbap to the U.S., Delivering the 'Taste of K-Food' to Local Consumers

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innohas, an innovator in the food industry, is set to airlift a remarkable shipment of 44,000 frozen kimbap to the United States. This decision represents a significant departure from the conventional sea freight methods commonly employed for food exports, especially frozen items. The industry standard deems air transport for such products exceptionally unusual, given its cost approximately 34,000 KRW per kilogram, nearly 23 times higher than sea transport. This bold move by Innohas challenges industry norms and showcases their commitment to pushing boundaries.





The three varieties of kimbap being airfreighted by Innohas include Vegetable Kimbap, Plant-based Bulgogi Kimbap, and Plant-based Kimchi Spicy Bulgogi Kimbap. These products, all under the 'Sunlit Foods' brand designed for overseas markets, highlight Innohas' focus on innovative, plant-based meat alternatives. The company has received orders for 400,000 units for the U.S. market, with a portion being sent initially by air and the remainder to follow by sea by the end of November. Innohas has already secured orders up to August of the next year.

Given the import restrictions in the U.S. and other countries on products containing meat due to concerns like African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Influenza (AI), the exported frozen kimbap substitutes meat with ingredients like fried tofu and burdock. Innohas, specializing in plant-based meat, leverages this expertise to differentiate its products from other frozen kimbap available in the U.S. market, infusing them with authentic Korean flavors.

The scarcity of frozen kimbap in the U.S. has prompted various manufacturers to expedite shipments. However, sea transport can take one to two months. In light of this, Innohas has stated, "We are grateful that frozen kimbap has increased awareness of Korean cuisine in the U.S. However, many consumers have not tasted kimbap due to inventory shortages. We believe it is our role to quickly respond to the demand and ensure that local consumers can experience kimbap as soon as possible, sustaining the K-food craze. It's an investment well worth making."

Meanwhile, following its introduction in the United States, Sunlit Foods' frozen kimbap is set to be exported to Germany and the United Kingdom in December.

About INNOHAS

INNOHAS is a pioneering company dedicated to creating exceptional plant-based foods in the Korean style, driven by a passion for innovation and culinary excellence. Our mission is to continuously push the boundaries of plant-based cuisine, offering consumers high-quality, flavorful, and nutritionally balanced alternatives with an authentic Korean flavor worldwide.

