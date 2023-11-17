Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 11/22/202311/22/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,4502,345
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.765/8.45099.150/7.100
Total Number of Bids Received 2017
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,5932,995
Total Number of Successful Bids 1014
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 414
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.765/8.45099.150/7.100
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 95.770/8.45099.400/7.070
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.770/8.45099.150/7.100
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 95.769/8.45099.289/7.090
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 95.770/8.45099.400/7.070
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.658/8.49098.950/7.130
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 95.735/8.46099.245/7.090
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 22.55 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 3.171.28