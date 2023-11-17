|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|11/22/2023
|11/22/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,450
|2,345
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.765
|/
|8.450
|99.150
|/
|7.100
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,593
|2,995
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.765
|/
|8.450
|99.150
|/
|7.100
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|95.770
|/
|8.450
|99.400
|/
|7.070
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.770
|/
|8.450
|99.150
|/
|7.100
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|95.769
|/
|8.450
|99.289
|/
|7.090
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.770
|/
|8.450
|99.400
|/
|7.070
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.658
|/
|8.490
|98.950
|/
|7.130
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|95.735
|/
|8.460
|99.245
|/
|7.090
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|22.55 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|3.17
|1.28
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND