United States Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and, micro and macro indicators in the United States market. Factors that are driving and restraining the post-consumer recycled plastics market are highlighted in the study. This is an in-depth business intelligence report based on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market.
Segments Covered
The report on post-consumer recycled plastics market provides a detailed analysis of segments in the market based on Source, Polymer Type, Processing Type, and Application.
Segmentation Based on Source
- Bottles
- Non-bottle Rigid
- Others
Segmentation Based on Polymer Type
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Others
Segmentation Based on Processing Type
- Chemical Process
- Mechanical Process
- Biological Process
Segmentation Based on Application
- Packaging
- Furniture
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkjxvz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.