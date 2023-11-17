United States Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and, micro and macro indicators in the United States market. Factors that are driving and restraining the post-consumer recycled plastics market are highlighted in the study. This is an in-depth business intelligence report based on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market.

Segments Covered

The report on post-consumer recycled plastics market provides a detailed analysis of segments in the market based on Source, Polymer Type, Processing Type, and Application.

Segmentation Based on Source

  • Bottles
  • Non-bottle Rigid
  • Others

Segmentation Based on Polymer Type

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
  • High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
  • Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Others

Segmentation Based on Processing Type

  • Chemical Process
  • Mechanical Process
  • Biological Process

Segmentation Based on Application

  • Packaging
  • Furniture
  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Other

