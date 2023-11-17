Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2023 Featuring DeepMind Technologies, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, and NVIDIA

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of 2021, the market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 44.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The analysts brings you the latest research on this highly lucrative industry. The Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare 2023 offers an in-depth analysis of the dynamic landscape of AI in the healthcare sector.

Over the years, the integration of artificial intelligence has revolutionized healthcare, impacting diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient care. This comprehensive report delves into key components, technological foundations, and applications of AI in healthcare, while also providing strategic insights through SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, fundamentally transforming the landscape of healthcare delivery. AI, characterized by its capacity to mimic human cognitive functions, has found extensive applications in diagnostics, predictive analytics, personalized treatment plans, and more.

One of the key drivers propelling this growth is the escalating demand for advanced healthcare solutions. The integration of AI technologies enhances clinical decision-making processes, optimizes healthcare workflows, and ultimately leads to improved patient outcomes. The proliferation of healthcare data, coupled with the rising awareness of AI's potential in healthcare, has further fueled this trend.

The market can be dissected into various segments based on components, technologies, applications, and geographical regions. In terms of components, the market encompasses software solutions, hardware, and services, including consulting, integration, and maintenance. Meanwhile, AI technologies employed in healthcare include machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, and other specialized areas like computer vision.

Applications of AI in healthcare are diverse and impactful. Medical imaging and diagnostics have been revolutionized by AI algorithms that enhance the accuracy and speed of image interpretation. In drug discovery and development, AI is streamlining the process, potentially accelerating the arrival of new therapies to the market. Personalized medicine and treatment planning are benefiting from AI's ability to analyze individual patient data and tailor interventions accordingly.

Overall, the report caters to a diverse audience interested in gaining in-depth insights into the global market for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare in 2023, making it a valuable resource for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Company Profiles

DeepMind Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary



B. Market Overview

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Market Overview (2017-2021)

B.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on AI in Healthcare Market



C. Evolution of AI in Healthcare

C.1 Current Landscape and Trends (2017-2021)

C.2 Market Dynamics

C.3 Industry Drivers

C.4 Industry Opportunities

C.5 Industry Challenges



D. Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: SWOT Analysis

D.1 Strengths to Exploit

D.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

D.3 Opportunities to Explore

D.4 Threats to Overcome

D.5 Summary of SWOT Analysis Findings



E. Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

E.1 Introduction

E.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

E.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

E.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

E.5 Threat of New Entrants

E.6 Threat of Substitutes



F. AI in Healthcare: Technological Foundations

F.1 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

F.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

F.3 Computer Vision

F.4 Context Aware Processing

F.5 Robotics and Automation



G. Applications of AI in Healthcare

G.1 Medical Imaging and Diagnostics

G.2 Drug Discovery and Development

G.3 Personalized Medicine and Treatment Planning

G.4 Virtual Health Assistants and Chatbots

G.5 Predictive Analytics for Patient Outcomes

G.6 Clinical Trials and Research



H. Market Segmentation by Component

H.1 Software Solutions

H.2 Hardware

H.3 Services

H.3.1 Consulting

H.3.2 Integration

H.3.3 Maintenance



I. Market Segmentation by Technology

I.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

I.2 Machine Learning

I.3 Deep Learning

I.4 Others (e.g., Robotics, Computer Vision)



J. Market Segmentation by Application

J.1 Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

J.2 Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Labs

J.3 Healthcare Payers and Insurers



K. Regional Analysis

K.1 North America

K.2 Europe

K.3 Asia-Pacific

K.4 Latin America

K.5 Middle East and Africa



L. Regulatory Landscape

L.1 FDA and Other Regulatory Bodies

L.2 Compliance and Standards



M. Global Market for AI in Healthcare: Investment and Funding Analysis

M.1 Venture Capital Investments

M.2 Public and Private Funding Initiatives

M.3 Conclusion and Recommendations

M.4 Major Deals (Mergers & Acquisitions)



N. Competitive Analysis

N.1 Market Share Analysis

N.2 Strategic Initiatives

N.4 Major Industry Players

N.4.1 Company Profile

N.4.2 Major Products and Projects

N.4.3 Strategic Initiatives

N.4.4 SWOT Analysis



N. Case Studies and Real-world Cases



O. Challenges and Market Outlook (2022-2027)

O.1 Ethical and Privacy Concerns

O.2 Security and Data Protection

O.3 Integration Challenges

O.4 Future Trends and Developments



P. Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1clal

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.