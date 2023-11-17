Global Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Agreement Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 1,812 Deals Signed Since 2016

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1812 antibody deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibody deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of antibody deals from 2016 to 2023.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibody deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse antibody collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Directory of antibody deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading antibody deals by value
- Most active antibody licensing dealmakers
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Antibody deals over the years
2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers
2.4. Antibody deals by deal type
2.5. Antibody deals by therapy area
2.6. Antibody deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for antibody deals
2.7.1 Antibody deals headline values
2.7.2 Antibody deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Antibody deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Antibody royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top antibody deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active antibody deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
Deal directory - Antibody deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Antibody deals by deal type
Deal directory - Antibody deals by therapy area
Companies Mentioned (Partial List)
- Ablexis
- Selexis
- Tubulis
- Trellis Bioscience
- Eucodis Bioscience
- Arsanis Biosciences
- biOasis Technologies
- MAB Discovery
- Hutchison MediPharma
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Hadasit Bioholdings
- Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development
- Affinita Biotech
- Immunitas Therapeutics
- Purolite
- Ab Initio
- Affinity Biosciences
- Velocity Pharmaceutical Development
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Curative Biotechnology
- VU University Amsterdam
- Rheonix
- Complix
- DNAtrix
- SillaJen
- Biolojic Design
- Kodiak Sciences
- ProtoKinetix
- Hong Kong University of Science & Technology
- Zenyaku Kogyo
- bioCSL
- Global Biological Standards Institute
- Pascal Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/381d2z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.