Global Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Agreement Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 1,812 Deals Signed Since 2016

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1812 antibody deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibody deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of antibody deals from 2016 to 2023.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibody deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse antibody collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of antibody deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading antibody deals by value

Most active antibody licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Antibody deals over the years

2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers

2.4. Antibody deals by deal type

2.5. Antibody deals by therapy area

2.6. Antibody deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for antibody deals

2.7.1 Antibody deals headline values

2.7.2 Antibody deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Antibody deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active antibody deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Antibody deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Antibody deals by deal type

Deal directory - Antibody deals by therapy area



Companies Mentioned (Partial List)

Ablexis

Selexis

Tubulis

Trellis Bioscience

Eucodis Bioscience

Arsanis Biosciences

biOasis Technologies

MAB Discovery

Hutchison MediPharma

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Hadasit Bioholdings

Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development

Affinita Biotech

Immunitas Therapeutics

Purolite

Ab Initio

Affinity Biosciences

Velocity Pharmaceutical Development

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Curative Biotechnology

VU University Amsterdam

Rheonix

Complix

DNAtrix

SillaJen

Biolojic Design

Kodiak Sciences

ProtoKinetix

Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

Zenyaku Kogyo

bioCSL

Global Biological Standards Institute

Pascal Biosciences

