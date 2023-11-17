CMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Management and Leadership (March 20, 2024)

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Management and Leadership" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

These qualifications are aimed at practising or aspiring managers who supervise or manage a team, or project officer and shift manager to achieve clearly defined outcomes. They will set and monitor goals and objectives by providing instruction, direction and guidance. Day to day operational and project activities are a key part of their role.

Course Delivery

The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE)

All course materials are available online

Course Assessment

Completion of an assignment for each unit

No examinations

Study Support: All Levels

Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments.

This course can be completed in 12 - 18 months, as long as you are prepared to work with our trainers and meet the course requirements.

The course will give you the following access:

CMI Registration

CMI Official Examination and Certification

Access to Online Platform and Resources

Upon completion, you will receive your CMI Qualification.

Putting aspiring and early-career managers on a guided development pathway to becoming a fully-fledged Chartered Manager. This qualification is aligned to CMI Professional Standards and the Apprenticeship Standards for the Team Leader/Supervisor ST0384/01.

Key Topics Covered:



Compulsory units for CMI Level 3:

CMI 301: Principles of Management and Leadership (7 credits)

CMI 302: Managing a Team to Achieve Results (6 credits)

CMI 303: Managing Individuals to be Effective in their Role (5 credits)

CMI 304: Principles of Communication in the Workplace (5 credits)

CMI 305: Building Stakeholder Relationships using Effective Communication (4 credits)

CMI 306: Principles of Equality, Diversity and Inclusive Working Practice (6 credits)

CMI 307: Developing the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities of Individuals and Teams (4 credits)

