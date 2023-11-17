Global Market for AI Chips 2024-2034: The Future of AI Processing Has Arrived

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for AI Chips 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips are specialized microchips designed to efficiently run AI-related workloads like machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning. As AI technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, there has been increasing demand for hardware optimized for AI processing versus general-purpose computer chips. AI chips are designed to run such AI algorithms faster and more efficiently than traditional processors. This has driven extensive research, development, and investment into AI chip technology by established and emerging companies.

The Global Market for AI Chips 2024-2034 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global AI chip landscape. Spanning over 300 pages, the report covers AI chip technology fundamentals, key capabilities enabled, applications across industries, market segmentation, regional trends, major players, start-up ecosystem, funding and investments, challenges, manufacturing and supply chain dynamics, architectural innovations, sustainability impacts, and the future outlook for these transformative technologies.

Multiple data tables and charts quantify market size projections to 2034 by region, vertical, chip type, and more. Profiles of over 100 companies highlight competitive positioning. Expert insights identify growth opportunities as specialized AI hardware progresses.

The Global Market for AI Chips 2024-2034 is ideal for semiconductor industry participants, tech investors, and companies strategizing AI chip adoption to inform planning amid this rapidly evolving space.

Report contents include:

AI Chip Technology Fundamentals Architectures like GPUs, ASICs, neuromorphic chips Processing capabilities enabled by AI hardware Development history and ecosystem

Market Landscape and Segmentation Market size forecasts globally and by region Breakdown by chip type - ASICs, GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs Split by training vs inference workloads Segmentation by end-use industry vertical

Regional Analysis AI chip development trends in China Government policies in the US, Europe, South Korea, Japan Edge AI advances by country

Industry Drivers and Adoption Factors Key market growth drivers Government funding and R&D initiatives Corporate investments fueling innovation Applications propelling demand across domains

Competitive Environment Profiles of over 100 leading companies. Companies profiled include AMD, Cerebras, d-Matrix, Etched.ai, Enfabrica, Enflame, Google, Horizon Robotics, IBM, Kneron, Lightmatter, MatX, Modular, MediaTek Inc, Mythic, Neuchips, Nvidia, Qyber, Rain Neuromorphics, Rebellions, Samsung, Samba Nova, Tenstorrent, and Tiny. Startups advancing new architectures Silicon giants leveraging semiconductor expertise Cloud providers and automotive supplier activity

Technology Innovations Novel materials, packaging, software abstractions Architectural advances in processing, memory, interconnects Progress in manufacturing techniques like lithography, 3D stacking

Challenges and Sustainability Design, benchmarking, programming complexities Geopolitical implications and policy considerations Environmental stewardship priorities and framework



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vt1f79

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.