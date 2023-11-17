Global Vascular Access Devices Market Report 2024: In 2023, Becton Dickinson Continued to Maintain its Dominant Position as the Market Leader - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vascular Access Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the global vascular access device market achieved a valuation of $12.5 billion, with a projected growth rate of 2.4% over the forecast period, reaching nearly $15 billion.
This extensive medical market research involved the analysis of over 60 vascular access companies spanning 7 continents, utilizing a comprehensive methodology to gain insights into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and to generate accurate forecasts.
While this MedSuite report provides a comprehensive overview of the Global Vascular Access Devices market, you also have the option to access each market segment individually as stand-alone MedCore reports. This flexibility enables you to obtain precisely the market research that aligns with your specific needs.
Vascular Access Market Insights
The global vascular access device market is on the brink of substantial expansion, and long-term devices like implantable ports, CVCs, and PICCs are emerging as the primary drivers of this growth. In contrast to their short-term counterparts such as PIVCs, long-term catheters come with a higher price tag. Additionally, there is a strong push for continuous technological advancements in this field.
A noteworthy trend is the growing adoption of power-injection capabilities in implantable ports and PICCs. This feature allows for high-pressure injections, especially important for procedures like computed tomography (CT) scans.
Furthermore, CVCs and PICCs are increasingly incorporating specialized coatings and technologies that make them antimicrobial or antithrombogenic, reducing the risk of catheter-related infections.
The anticipated substantial growth in the market for these premium, long-term devices is expected to be a major driving force behind overall market expansion throughout the forecast period.
Global Vascular Access Market Share Insights
In 2023, Becton Dickinson continued to maintain its dominant position as the leader in the global vascular access device and accessories market. Since its acquisition of C.R. Bard in 2017, Becton Dickinson has consistently exerted significant influence in both traditional vascular access devices and their associated accessories. The company demonstrates leadership across the majority of market segments covered in this report and maintains a strong competitive presence in the remaining sectors.
Securing the second position in the overall vascular access device and accessories market is 3M. Despite its primary focus on catheter securement and catheter cap offerings, 3M has managed to capture a substantial market share. 3M's significant revenue is derived from the extensive sales volume of catheter dressings and securement devices, widely used with catheters throughout Europe.
In the realm of CVCs (Central Venous Catheters), Teleflex stands out as the market leader, where it commands the majority of its revenue. Additionally, Teleflex extends its influence into other markets, including PICCs (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters), midlines, dialysis catheters, and tip-placement devices. Teleflex has been a prominent player in the total CVC market since its acquisition of Arrow International in 2007, which included a range of conventional, coated, and impregnated catheters.
Data Types Included
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- COVID-19 Impact
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT for Top Competitors
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|868
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$12.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Vascular Access Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Regional Profiles
2.3 Analysis By Market Segment
3. Disease Overview
3.1 Basic Anatomy
3.2 Disease Treatments & Diagnostics
3.3 Patient Demographics
4. Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.4 Clinical Trials
5. Global Vascular Access Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
5.3 Drivers and Limiters
5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.6 Company Profiles
5.6.1 3M
5.6.2 AngioDynamics
5.6.3 B. Braun
5.6.4 Becton Dickinson
5.6.5 Cardinal Health
5.6.6 ICU Medical
5.6.7 Johnson & Johnson
5.6.8 Medcomp
5.6.9 Teleflex
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 3M
5.7.2 AngioDynamics
5.7.3 B. Braun
5.7.4 Becton Dickinson
5.7.5 Cardinal Health
5.7.6 ICU Medical
5.7.7 Johnson & Johnson
5.7.8 Medcomp
5.7.9 Teleflex
6. Implantable Port Market
7. Port Needle Market
8. Central Venous Catheter Market
9. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market
10. Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market
11. Midline Market
12. Dialysis Catheter Market
13. Tip-Placement System Market
14. Catheter Securement Market
15. Antibacterial Catheter Patch Market
16. Catheter Cap Market
17. Syringe and Needle Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eq4vd
