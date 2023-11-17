Meal Kit Delivery Services Market To Reach USD 55.3 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market size was valued at USD 10.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be valued at USD 55.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Due to the busy schedules of urban residents around industrial areas, meal kit delivery services have become increasingly popular. These services cater to individuals, couples, and families with less grocery shopping and meal preparation time. As a result, meal kit delivery service providers are expected to generate significant revenues in the forecast period.

Meal kits are pre-cooked or pre-portioned with ingredients, sauces, and spices, making meal preparation quicker (3-15 mins). Consumers can choose the number of meals and servings per week. Busy city couples get meals delivered to their door, ready in 10 minutes.

The growing diet consciousness has increased the adoption of meal kit delivery services. Meal kit companies offer customized meal options such as vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free diets with fresh and healthy ingredients. This trend is expected to drive the demand for meal kits.

Segmentation Overview:

The global meal kit delivery services market has been segmented into offering, service, platform, and region. The cook-and-eat segment dominates the meal kit delivery market with a 69.2% share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. These meal kits contain pre-portioned ingredients and recipes professional chefs and nutritionists crafted. The single kit segment holds a 56.5% share, preferred by students and those away from home for its convenience and variety of selection options.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Report Highlights:

The global meal kit delivery services market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2032.

Direct-to-consumer food delivery services are growing in popularity due to increased awareness of hygienic food, especially among millennials.

North America dominated the meal kit delivery service market 2022 with a large revenue share. The region boasts major providers like HelloFresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, Sunbasket, and Daily Harvest. Meal kit delivery is gaining popularity as it offers a healthier and more economical alternative to fast food and restaurant take-out. It also saves time on cooking.

Some prominent players in the meal kit delivery services market report include Purple Carrot, Marley Spoon AG, Hungryroot Inc., Home Chef, Blue Apron LLC, HelloFresh SE, Gobble, Inc., and Freshly Inc., among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Home Chef partners with Half Baked Harvest for a new menu.

- Marley Spoon serves a three-course meal to investors, including a buyout bid from a Frankfurt-listed SPAC.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Segmentation:

By Offering: Cook & Eat, and Heat & Eat

By Service: Multiple, and Single

By Platform: Online, and Offline

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

