Particle Therapy Market is Expected to Reach $1.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particle Therapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The particle therapy market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and increasing adoption. These driving factors include non-invasive cancer treatments, the increasing prevalence of cancer patient population, and rising government initiatives for cancer management. However, the complexity and affordability limit the market growth of the particle therapy market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12809137

Particle Therapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, system, type, application, cancer-type and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries Key Market Driver Growing global prevalence of cancer

"Product segment accounted for the largest share of the global particle therapy market.”

Based on the product & services, the particle therapy market is segmented into products – (Cyclotrons, synchrotrons, synchrocyclotrons) and services. The products segmented accounted for the largest segment in product & service segment. Cyclotrons are commonly used for producing medical isotopes; synchrotrons find applications in a broad range of scientific disciplines, including materials science and biology. The Cyclotrons contributed to the largest share in 2022.

"By type the particle therapy market is segmented into Proton therapy and heavy-ion therapy.”

Categorized by type, the particle therapy market is stratified into two key segments: Proton therapy and Heavy-Ion therapy. Proton therapy contributed to the largest share in 2022, Proton therapy has demonstrated effectiveness in treating a variety of common cancers, including prostate, breast, lung, and pediatric cancers. The ability to treat a broad range of cancers has contributed to its widespread use.

"By System multi-room systems contributed to the largest share in 2022."

The Proton therapy market is segmented into Multi-room and single-room systems. Multi-room system contributed to the highest share in 2022 as multi-room systems allow for the optimized use of the proton therapy equipment, including the cyclotron or synchrotron that generates the proton beam. By treating multiple patients at the same time, the facility can maximize its resource utilization and provide more timely treatments.

“Treatment application holds the largest share in 2022.”

By Applications the proton therapy is segmented into treatment applications and research applications. Treatment application holds the largest share in 2022. Treatment application includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immune therapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy and that’s the reason this segment holds the largest share.

“Pediatric cancer holds for the largest share in the application segment.”

By the application segment, the particle therapy market is divided into -Paediatric, Prostate, Lung, Breast, Head and Neck, and other cancers. The pediatric cancer segment holds the largest share of the particle therapy market. After pediatric cancer prostate cancer holds the second-highest share in 2022.

“North America dominates the particle therapy market in 2022.”

The global particle therapy market is segmented across five prominent regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, the North American region emerged as the primary driver of the largest market share and the largest CAGR in the particle therapy market. The North American region is characterized by a notable incidence of various malignancies, encompassing breast, prostate, lung, and breast cancers, among others. In this context, the precision-driven tumor targeting inherent to particle therapy markets synergistically corresponds with the multifaceted cancer landscape prevalent in North America. This alignment distinctly contributes to the expansion and invigoration of the particle therapy market.

Buy a Particle Therapy Industry Report (225 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=12809137

Particle Therapy market major players covered in the report, such as:

Varian Medical Systems,Inc. (US)

IBA Worldwide (EU)

Hitachi (Japan)

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US)

Protom International, Inc. (US)

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC. (EU)

Danfysik A/S (Denmark)

Sumitomo heavy industries ltd.(japan)

biosig Technologies, Inc.

Toshiba medical systems corporation (japan)

Provision healthcare, LLC (us)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12809137

This report has segmented the global particle therapy market based on Product, system, type, application, cancer type and region.

Particle therapy market, By Type

Proton therapy

Heavy-Ion therapy

Particle therapy market, By Product & Services

Products

Services

Particle therapy market, By System

Multi-room systems

Single-room systems

Particle Therapy Market, By Application

Treatment application

Research application

Particle Therapy Market, By Cancer-type

Paediatric Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast cancer

Head and

Other cancers

Particle Therapy Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=12809137

Key Stakeholders:

Radiotherapy product manufacturers

Distributors, suppliers, and commercial service providers

Healthcare service providers

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Radiotherapy service providers

Radiotherapy product distributors

Medical research laboratories

Cancer care centers

Cancer research organizations

Academic medical centers and universities

Market research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the particle therapy market based on product,type, system, application, cancer type and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product launches and approvals; agreements, partnerships, expansions, acquisitions; and collaborations in the particle therapy market.

Related Reports:

Radiotherapy Market

Patient Positioning Systems Market

Oncology Information System Market

Interventional Oncology Market

Immuno Oncology Assays Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/particle-therapy-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/particle-therapy.asp