Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Selected as One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) has been named as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2024 by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a recognition given to organizations that lead their industries in offering exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

"I'm so proud of our team. We're passionate about investing in our people and ensuring they are set up for success, so this is wonderful news,” says Jim Hall, President. “Being a top employer in Canada is the level to which we aspire and strive to meet. We couldn't do it without the dedication of every individual at our firm. Thank you everyone."

Mawer offers a comprehensive health-benefits plan, flexible hybrid work environment, open vacation policy, parental leave top-up, a career success program, including an annual $5,000 learning stipend, and significant community investment support, with an employee matching program that will match up to $3,000 in contributions, be they donations, fundraising, and/or volunteering hours to a registered charity of choice, and organized volunteering opportunities.

More information about career opportunities at Mawer can be found at https://www.mawer.com/careers/.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

About Canada’s Top 100 Employers

Now in its 24th edition, Canada’s Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project’s inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed ‘reasons for selection’ for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply regardless of size, whether private or public sector. More information can be found at https://www.canadastop100.com/national/.

