Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive Drugs Assessment, Unmet Needs

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugate - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 290+ drugs in Antibody Drug Conjugate Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

There are 328 unique antigens used in antibody-based therapy as a target. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are one of the fastest growing anticancer drugs. This approach comprises a mAb conjugated to the cytotoxic payload via a chemical linker that directed toward a target antigen expressed on the cancer cell surface, reducing systemic exposure and therefore toxicity.

ADCs are complex molecules that require careful attention to various components. Selection of an appropriate target, an mAb, cytotoxic payload, and the manner in which the antibody is linked to the payload are key determinants of the safety and efficacy of ADCs. Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is a new emerging class of highly potent pharmaceutical drugs, which is a great combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

In-depth Commercial Assessment: Antibody Drug Conjugate: Collaboration Analysis by Companies

The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Antibody Drug Conjugate: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).

Report Highlights

In April 2023, Mythic Therapeutics, announced preclinical data highlighting the potential of MYTX-011, its investigational cMET-targeting ADC, for treating a broader range of cMET+ cancers than other cMET-targeting ADCs in development. These data were presented as a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. MYTX-011 demonstrated higher internalization in cMET+ tumor cells and broader, more potent efficacy, including a greater than 3-fold increase in efficacy in mouse models of NSCLC, as compared to other cMET-targeting ADCs.

In April 2023, Araris Biotech AG, announced the company delivered two poster presentations at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The presentations highlighted late-breaking preclinical data on anti-Nectin-4 and anti-HER2 ADCs generated using the company's proprietary linker technology. Both ADCs demonstrated improved anti-tumor activity compared to respective FDA approved ADCs in head-to-head in-vivo studies.

In March 2022, Sanofi and Seagen Inc. announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets. The collaboration will utilize Sanofi's proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen's proprietary ADC technology. ADCs are antibodies engineered to deliver potent anti-cancer drugs to tumor cells expressing a specific protein and Sanofi currently has one ADC in development.

In December 2022, Merck and Kelun-Biotech, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer. Under the agreement, Kelun-Biotech has granted Merck exclusive global licenses to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize multiple investigational preclinical ADC therapies and exclusive options to obtain additional licenses to ADC candidates. Kelun-Biotech retains the right to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize certain licensed and option ADCs for mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

In December 2022, Biosion USA, Inc. announced an exploratory research collaboration to create antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer with ImmunoGen, Inc., a leader in developing next generation ADCs. In the joint research effort, Biosion leveraged its proprietary SynTracer high-throughput (HT) endocytosis platform to generate highly selective antibodies to targets allocated by each company and ImmunoGen will provide their proprietary linker-payload technology to create novel ADCs.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Report Assessment

Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Antibody Drug Conjugate drugs?

How many Antibody Drug Conjugate drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Antibody Drug Conjugate?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Antibody Drug Conjugate therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Antibody Drug Conjugate and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

NBE-Therapeutics

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Seagen Inc.

ADC Therapeutics

Mythic Therapeutics

Sutro Biopharma

Merck KGaA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Peak Bio

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Asana BioSciences

Tanabe Research Laboratories USA

OBI Pharma

Sanofi

Navrogen, Inc.

Key Products

Zynlonta

Ladiratuzumab Vedotin

NBE-002

IMGN151

Camidanlumab tesirine

ADCT-602

ADCT-901

ADCT-701

ADCT-212

ADCT-601

IMGN-632

IMGC 936

IMGN-151

MYTX-011

M1231

STI-6129

Torpedo

BCMA ADC

REGN5093-M114

ASN004

TR 1801 ADC

OBI 999

R 992

NAV-001

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Antibody Drug Conjugate Overview

Structure

Mechanism of Action

Application

Limitation

Approved Therapies

Antibody Drug Conjugate-Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Antibody Drug Conjugate Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Antibody Drug Conjugate: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



Pfizer

Company Overview

MYLOTARG

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Antibody Drug Conjugate: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

ADC Therapeutics

Company Overview

Zynlonta

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Seagen Inc.

Company Overview

Ladiratuzumab Vedotin

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Company Overview

IMGN151

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Company Name

Company Overview

Product Name

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Antibody Drug Conjugate - Unmet needs



Antibody Drug Conjugate - Market drivers and barriers



Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5h80x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.