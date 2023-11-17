Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive Drugs Assessment, Unmet Needs

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugate - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 290+ drugs in Antibody Drug Conjugate Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
There are 328 unique antigens used in antibody-based therapy as a target. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are one of the fastest growing anticancer drugs. This approach comprises a mAb conjugated to the cytotoxic payload via a chemical linker that directed toward a target antigen expressed on the cancer cell surface, reducing systemic exposure and therefore toxicity.
ADCs are complex molecules that require careful attention to various components. Selection of an appropriate target, an mAb, cytotoxic payload, and the manner in which the antibody is linked to the payload are key determinants of the safety and efficacy of ADCs. Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is a new emerging class of highly potent pharmaceutical drugs, which is a great combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
In-depth Commercial Assessment: Antibody Drug Conjugate: Collaboration Analysis by Companies
The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.
Antibody Drug Conjugate: Competitive Landscape
The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).
Report Highlights
- In April 2023, Mythic Therapeutics, announced preclinical data highlighting the potential of MYTX-011, its investigational cMET-targeting ADC, for treating a broader range of cMET+ cancers than other cMET-targeting ADCs in development. These data were presented as a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. MYTX-011 demonstrated higher internalization in cMET+ tumor cells and broader, more potent efficacy, including a greater than 3-fold increase in efficacy in mouse models of NSCLC, as compared to other cMET-targeting ADCs.
- In April 2023, Araris Biotech AG, announced the company delivered two poster presentations at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The presentations highlighted late-breaking preclinical data on anti-Nectin-4 and anti-HER2 ADCs generated using the company's proprietary linker technology. Both ADCs demonstrated improved anti-tumor activity compared to respective FDA approved ADCs in head-to-head in-vivo studies.
- In March 2022, Sanofi and Seagen Inc. announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets. The collaboration will utilize Sanofi's proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen's proprietary ADC technology. ADCs are antibodies engineered to deliver potent anti-cancer drugs to tumor cells expressing a specific protein and Sanofi currently has one ADC in development.
- In December 2022, Merck and Kelun-Biotech, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer. Under the agreement, Kelun-Biotech has granted Merck exclusive global licenses to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize multiple investigational preclinical ADC therapies and exclusive options to obtain additional licenses to ADC candidates. Kelun-Biotech retains the right to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize certain licensed and option ADCs for mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
- In December 2022, Biosion USA, Inc. announced an exploratory research collaboration to create antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer with ImmunoGen, Inc., a leader in developing next generation ADCs. In the joint research effort, Biosion leveraged its proprietary SynTracer high-throughput (HT) endocytosis platform to generate highly selective antibodies to targets allocated by each company and ImmunoGen will provide their proprietary linker-payload technology to create novel ADCs.
Antibody Drug Conjugate Report Assessment
- Company Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Questions Answered
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Antibody Drug Conjugate drugs?
- How many Antibody Drug Conjugate drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Antibody Drug Conjugate?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Antibody Drug Conjugate therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Antibody Drug Conjugate and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?
Key Players
- NBE-Therapeutics
- ImmunoGen, Inc.
- Seagen Inc.
- ADC Therapeutics
- Mythic Therapeutics
- Sutro Biopharma
- Merck KGaA
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
- Peak Bio
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Asana BioSciences
- Tanabe Research Laboratories USA
- OBI Pharma
- Sanofi
- Navrogen, Inc.
Key Products
- Zynlonta
- Ladiratuzumab Vedotin
- NBE-002
- IMGN151
- Camidanlumab tesirine
- ADCT-602
- ADCT-901
- ADCT-701
- ADCT-212
- ADCT-601
- IMGN-632
- IMGC 936
- IMGN-151
- MYTX-011
- M1231
- STI-6129
- Torpedo
- BCMA ADC
- REGN5093-M114
- ASN004
- TR 1801 ADC
- OBI 999
- R 992
- NAV-001
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Antibody Drug Conjugate Overview
- Structure
- Mechanism of Action
- Application
- Limitation
- Approved Therapies
Antibody Drug Conjugate-Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Antibody Drug Conjugate Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Antibody Drug Conjugate: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
Pfizer
- Company Overview
MYLOTARG
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Antibody Drug Conjugate: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
ADC Therapeutics
- Company Overview
Zynlonta
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Seagen Inc.
- Company Overview
Ladiratuzumab Vedotin
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
ImmunoGen, Inc.
- Company Overview
IMGN151
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Company Name
- Company Overview
Product Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Antibody Drug Conjugate - Unmet needs
Antibody Drug Conjugate - Market drivers and barriers
Appendix
