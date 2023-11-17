ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 17 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 3.15 P.M. EET

Enento Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Kerppola

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nora Kerppola

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Enento Group Oyj

LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_5735377348

Transaction date: 2023-11-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 17.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 17.34 EUR

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Juuso Jokela

Legal Counsel

Tel. +358 10 270 7403

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 399 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.