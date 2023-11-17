ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 17 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 3.15 P.M. EET
Enento Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Kerppola
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nora Kerppola
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Enento Group Oyj
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_5735377348
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 17.34 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 17.34 EUR
ENENTO GROUP PLC
For further information:
Juuso Jokela
Legal Counsel
Tel. +358 10 270 7403
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 399 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.