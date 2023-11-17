Questrade Financial Group Recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade Financial Group (QFG), parent company of Questrade, Inc. -- Canada’s #1 rated online brokerage¹ -- is pleased to announce it has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2024. Marking its first time on the prestigious list, the recognition highlights the group’s unwavering commitment to deliver a best-in-class workplace experience for its employees.



“As a homegrown Canadian company, it is truly an honour to be named among Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the first time in our 24-year history,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade Financial Group. “Our people are the catalyst behind our mission to help Canadians become more financially successful and secure, and this stands as a testament to their success in fostering a high-performing, supportive, respectful, and inclusive workplace for all of our teams globally.”

Compiled annually, Canada’s Top 100 Employers celebrates organizations that lead their industries in providing exceptional workplaces, taking into consideration key criteria such as workplace environment, employee and family benefits, training and career development, and community involvement. As a new addition to the list, Questrade Financial Group emerged as an industry standout with a competitive employee benefit offering and exemplary workplace culture.

“This recognition underscores the outstanding work we have accomplished to advance our focus on employee well-being, professional development, innovation, and collaboration,” said Emma Horgan, Chief People Officer, Questrade Financial Group. “We are so proud of our teams’ dedication to ensuring that all of our people have the necessary tools and support to succeed and achieve both their professional and financial goals.”

Working at Questrade Financial Group

With over 2,000 employees globally, Questrade Financial Group prides itself on its collaborative culture and commitment to employee wellness and work-life balance with a comprehensive employee offering that includes:

Remote and hybrid work options: Most roles are designated hybrid and allow employees the freedom to choose to work from home or the office (a small subset of roles are required to be in-person). A flexible workplace offering also allows employees in hybrid roles to work outside of Canada for up to 90 days per year.

Most roles are designated hybrid and allow employees the freedom to choose to work from home or the office (a small subset of roles are required to be in-person). A flexible workplace offering also allows employees in hybrid roles to work outside of Canada for up to 90 days per year. Extensive health benefits: In addition to health and dental coverage, employees can access substantial mental health support with an allotment of up to $10,000 of mental health coverage annually.

In addition to health and dental coverage, employees can access substantial mental health support with an allotment of up to $10,000 of mental health coverage annually. Parental Leave Top-Up: Parents are eligible for salary top-ups of up to 85% covering 16 weeks of parental leave.

Parents are eligible for salary top-ups of up to 85% covering 16 weeks of parental leave. Educational assistance programs: Employees are reimbursed for job-related training and can apply to receive up to $5,000 per year towards formal education and professional designation pursuits.

To learn more about career opportunities with Questrade Financial Group, visit the Questrade Careers page or @QuestradeCareer on Instagram.

About Questrade Financial Group

Questrade Financial Group Inc. (QFG) is the parent company of Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”), Questrade Wealth Management Inc., Community Trust Company, ThinkInsure, Zolo, and Flexiti. Through its companies, QFG provides securities and foreign currency investment, professionally managed investment portfolios, mortgages, insurance, real estate, and financial services to Canadians with the goal of helping them become much more financially successful and secure. With over 24 years challenging the status quo as Canada’s leading, non-bank financial services provider, QFG has over $40 billion in assets under administration (AUM). For more information, visit www.questrade.com or Questrade Financial Group on LinkedIn.

¹ MoneySense, 2023

For more information, please contact Susan Willemsen at The Siren Group Inc. Tel: 416-461-1567 or M: 416-402-4880. Email: susan@thesirengroup.com, www.thesirengroup.com, and @thesirengroup.





