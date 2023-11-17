B2B E-Commerce Market to Hit USD 33125.03 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rising Mobile Commerce Adoption and Growing Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the B2B E-Commerce Market , with a valuation of USD 7965.5 billion in 2022, is projected to attain USD 33125.03 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

B2B E-Commerce, short for Business-to-Business Electronic Commerce, is a transformative force in the contemporary business landscape. It refers to the online transactions of goods and services between businesses, transcending traditional brick-and-mortar boundaries. As technology continues to advance, B2B E-Commerce is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by various factors that redefine how businesses operate and collaborate in the digital age.

Market Analysis

One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of B2B E-Commerce market is the phenomenon of globalization. As businesses seek to expand their market reach beyond geographical constraints, digital platforms offer a scalable solution. B2B E-Commerce enables companies to explore new markets, establish international partnerships, and cater to a diverse range of clients with efficiency and ease. The digitalization of B2B transactions significantly reduces operational costs compared to traditional methods. Automated processes, streamlined supply chains, and the elimination of intermediaries contribute to cost efficiency. The ease of managing inventory, order processing, and payments online enhances overall operational effectiveness, allowing businesses to focus on core competencies. The ubiquitous use of smartphones has reshaped the way businesses engage in E-Commerce. The rise of mobile commerce facilitates seamless and instant B2B transactions, providing stakeholders with the flexibility to conduct business on the go. Mobile-responsive platforms enhance accessibility, making it easier for businesses to connect and transact in real-time, thereby accelerating the pace of B2B E-Commerce growth.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Amazon, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade.com, DIYTrade.com, eBay Inc., eworldtrade.com, Flexfire LEDs, Flipkart.com, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., KOMPASS, Quill Lincolnshire, Inc. & Other Players

B2B E-Commerce Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 7965.5 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 33125.03 Bn CAGR CAGR of 19.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regions/Country North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from B2B E-Commerce Market Study

The Consumer Electronics segment emerges as a formidable force, poised to dominate the B2B E-Commerce market. The technological revolution and the ever-increasing demand for innovative gadgets and devices have propelled this segment into the spotlight. Businesses across the globe are fervently engaging in online transactions to procure consumer electronics, ranging from smartphones to cutting-edge smart home appliances.

The Supplier-Centric segment empowers suppliers by providing them with enhanced negotiation leverage. As businesses recognize the value of strong and reliable supplier relationships, the dynamics of B2B transactions are tilting towards a model where suppliers dictate terms. This shift is driven by the need for quality assurance, timely deliveries, and a more collaborative approach in the supply chain.

Recent Developments

In a recent development, JSW's B2B e-commerce platform has successfully secured a noteworthy amount in Series A funding, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. With this infusion of capital, JSW's B2B e-commerce arm is poised to expand its reach and enhance its offerings, catering to the evolving needs of businesses engaged in diverse industries.

Stylework, another player in the B2B e-commerce arena, has recently clinched an impressive $20 million valuation in its latest funding round. With the newly acquired funds, Stylework is poised to further solidify its market presence, explore new avenues, and enhance its technological infrastructure.

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the landscape of B2B e-commerce, several dynamic factors shape the B2B e-commerce market, steering its growth and presenting challenges that demand innovative solutions. The drivers propelling this sector forward include the increasing demand for streamlined procurement processes, cost-efficiency, and the globalization of supply chains. With technological advancements, the digital transformation of businesses is a catalyst, fostering the adoption of B2B e-commerce platforms. However, this surge is not without its restraints, as concerns over data security and privacy issues loom large. Additionally, the complexity of integrating e-commerce solutions with existing systems poses a significant challenge for many businesses. The ongoing digital shift also brings forth the threat of cyberattacks and data breaches, emphasizing the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures within the B2B e-commerce space. Furthermore, regulatory complexities and compliance issues add another layer of challenge for businesses operating in this dynamic environment. Navigating these intricacies demands a strategic approach, where businesses must balance innovation with security, and flexibility with compliance, to thrive in the competitive B2B e-commerce landscape.

B2B E-Commerce Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

Supplier-centric

Buyer-centric

Intermediary

By Application

Home & Kitchen

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Science

Healthcare

Clothing

Beauty & Personal Care

Sports Apparel

Books & Stationery

Automotive

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America stands out as a leader in B2B E-Commerce, thanks to its early adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The region is characterized by a highly competitive market, with businesses continually investing in innovations such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics. In Europe, the B2B E-Commerce market thrives on cross-border collaboration. The European Union's unified regulatory framework has facilitated smoother cross-border transactions, encouraging businesses to expand their reach beyond national borders. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid digitalization, driven by the increasing internet penetration and the proliferation of mobile devices. Diverse market dynamics, including varying levels of economic development and cultural nuances, make it a challenging yet rewarding landscape for B2B E-Commerce.

Impact of Recession on B2B E-Commerce Industry Growth

The ongoing recession has exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, impacting the B2B E-Commerce market profoundly. Delays in production, shipping constraints, and increased logistical costs have become commonplace, compelling businesses to reassess their supply chain strategies. B2B E-Commerce platforms are responding by incorporating features that enhance supply chain visibility and resilience. Paradoxically, the recession has acted as a catalyst for the accelerated digital transformation of B2B E-Commerce. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the need to streamline their operations, reduce overhead costs, and enhance efficiency. This has led to a surge in the adoption of advanced technological solutions such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics within the B2B E-Commerce ecosystem.

