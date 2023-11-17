Manavendra Sial Named Tenneco Chief Financial Officer

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco announced today it has appointed Manavendra Sial as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024. He succeeds former CFO Jeff Stafeil who recently left Tenneco to explore other opportunities.



“I am excited that Manu will join Tenneco’s Executive Leadership Team,” said Tenneco CEO Jim Voss. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with Manu during our careers and I know that he will bring outstanding financial knowledge with a focus on execution, and his deep operations experience, makes him a great addition to Tenneco.”

Mr. Sial joins Tenneco after serving as CFO of Fluence, a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage assets. Prior to his time with Fluence, Sial held EVP and CFO positions at both VECTRA (2015-1018) and SunPower Corporation (2018-2022).

Sial spent the first decade of his career with General Electric, beginning as a regional finance manager with GE before moving on to roles of increasing responsibility with GE Energy. He then held leadership positions with Sun Edison, including senior vice president, finance, and chief operating officer, Asia Pacific and South Africa from 2013 through 2014.

