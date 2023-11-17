Food Robotics Market estimated to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at an exponential CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Food Robotics Market ” , by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, Scara, Parallel, Cylindrical, Collaborative, Other), Payload (High, Medium, Low), Function (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Picking, Processing, Other), Application (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Processed Food, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Beverage, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Other) and Region.

Global Food Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 4.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 12.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Payload, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ABB Group KUKA AG Sample of Companies Covered Fanuc Corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Rockwell Automation Inc.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Food Robotics Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global food robotics market plays a pivotal role in transforming the food industry by integrating advanced robotic technologies into various processes, from production to packaging. This market is driven by the need for increased efficiency, precision, and automation in food manufacturing, addressing challenges such as labor shortages and the demand for higher production volumes. Food robotics contribute significantly to improving operational efficiency, reducing production costs, and enhancing overall product quality and safety. With robots handling tasks such as sorting, cutting, packaging, and quality control, the industry experiences streamlined processes, minimized waste, and improved consistency in food production. The implementation of robotics also aligns with the growing focus on sustainability, as it enables more precise resource utilization and reduces environmental impact in the food production ecosystem.

Furthermore, the food robotics market fosters innovation in the industry by supporting the development of intelligent and adaptable robotic systems. These systems can be customized to meet specific requirements, allowing food manufacturers to stay agile in response to changing consumer preferences and market trends. As the industry continues to evolve, the adoption of food robotics is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring a resilient and competitive food production ecosystem, ultimately benefiting both manufacturers and consumers alike.

Major Vendors In The Global Food Robotics Market

ABB Group

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Staubli International AG

Bastian Solutions LLC

Schunk GmbH

Asic Robotics AG

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Apex Automation & Robotics

Aurotek Corporation

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Fuji Robotics

Moley Robotics

Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality

In recent years, the global food industry has witnessed a growing emphasis on food safety and quality. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the origin, processing, and handling of food products. Foodborne illnesses and contamination incidents have raised concerns, prompting stricter regulations and standards across the supply chain. To address these challenges, the food industry is increasingly turning to robotics for its precision and efficiency in maintaining hygiene and quality throughout the production process. Robots equipped with sensors and vision systems can detect defects, contaminants, and irregularities in food items, ensuring that only high-quality products reach consumers. Automation also reduces the risk of human errors and minimizes the chances of cross-contamination, making it a crucial driver for the adoption of robotics in the global food industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for automation in food processing.

Growing need for improved food safety and quality.

Rising labor costs and shortage of skilled labor in the food industry.

Enhanced efficiency and precision in food production processes.

Opportunities:

Expanding adoption of robotics in agriculture for harvesting and sorting.

Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning for smarter food robotics.

Rising awareness and implementation of Industry 4.0 in the food manufacturing sector.

Surge in online food delivery services driving the demand for automated food preparation.

Labor Shortages and Rising Labor Costs

The global food industry is facing a shortage of skilled labor, especially in tasks that involve repetitive and physically demanding work. Additionally, labor costs are on the rise in various parts of the world. In response to these challenges, food manufacturers are turning to automation and robotics to streamline their production processes and minimize dependence on manual labor. Robotic systems, including pick-and-place robots, packaging robots, and palletizing robots, can perform tasks with high speed and precision, contributing to increased efficiency and reduced operational costs. The integration of robotic solutions not only addresses the labor shortage issue but also enhances overall productivity and operational flexibility in the food manufacturing sector.

North America dominates the market for Food Robotics.

The dominating region in the global food robotics market is North America, with the United States being the key player. The region's dominance is attributed to the presence of established food processing industries, a high level of automation adoption, and significant investments in research and development. The United States, with its advanced manufacturing infrastructure and technology-driven approach, leads in the implementation of robotic solutions across various stages of food production.

Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a region with high growth potential in the food robotics market. China, in particular, is witnessing a surge in demand for robotics in the food industry. The country's rapidly growing population, coupled with an increasing focus on food safety and quality, is driving the adoption of robotic technologies. Additionally, the government's initiatives to promote automation in manufacturing processes contribute to the region's potential for growth in the food robotics market. As food production in Asia-Pacific continues to expand, countries like India and Japan are also expected to experience a rising demand for robotics in the food sector, driven by the need for enhanced efficiency and quality control in food processing.

The Type Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The global food robotics market is categorized into various segments, the type segment includes articulated, cartesian, scara, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and other types. Among these, collaborative robots (cobots) have emerged as the dominating segment. Their dominance is attributed to their unique ability to work seamlessly alongside human operators, enhancing efficiency and flexibility in food processing. Collaborative robots are designed to collaborate with human workers in a shared workspace, ensuring safety and optimizing productivity. The collaborative nature of these robots makes them particularly well-suited for the dynamic and complex environments of the food industry, where tasks often require human-level dexterity and adaptability. As food processing increasingly demands a balance between automation and human intervention, collaborative robots play a pivotal role in meeting these evolving industry needs, hence driving their dominance in the global food robotics market.

