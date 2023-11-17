Global Catalyst Carriers Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catalyst Carriers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Catalyst Carriers Market to Reach 161.9 Million Kilograms by 2030



The global market for Catalyst Carriers estimated at 112.7 Million Kilograms in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 161.9 Million Kilograms by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of various materials and industries, including catalyst carriers, ceramics, activated carbon, zeolites, oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and other end-uses.

Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach 90.3 Million Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Activated Carbon segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46.8 Million Kilograms, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

It covers global annual consumption trends in kilograms for the years 2014 through 2030 across different geographic regions. The data includes recent past, current, and future projections, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) where applicable.



The Catalyst Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 46.8 Million Kilograms in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 19.6 Million Kilograms by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This analysis offers valuable insights into the historical performance and anticipated growth of these industries, aiding decision-makers and industry stakeholders in understanding market dynamics and trends.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Catalyst Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Slowdown in End Use Markets Impacts Consumption of Catalyst Carriers

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times

CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS Into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Chemical Industry

Global Chemicals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Catalyst Carriers to Enjoy Upswing in Demand from Resurgence in Liquid Fuel Industry after Brief COVID-19-Led Hiatus

Global Chemical Industry: Stable Outlook with Tenuous, Erratic Recovery across Regions

US Chemical Industry to Come Out from Transitory, yet Sharp Recession with U-Shaped Recovery

Catalysts and Catalyst Carriers: A Prelude

Catalyst Carriers: What are They?

Popular Catalyst Carriers

End-Use Applications

Global Catalyst Carriers Market Overview

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Type

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Refining Catalysts Elevates Demand for Catalyst Carriers

Global Refining Catalyst by Type: 2019

Use of Ceramic Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Refining

Demand for Petroleum Derivatives and Growth Opportunities Ahead

Increasing Use of Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Derivatives

Continued Demand for Crude Oil Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Carrier Catalysts: Global Consumption of Crude Oil (In Million Barrels) Per Day for the Years 2018-2022

Stringent Petroleum Treatment Regulations Augment Demand

Breakdown of Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019

Developments in Catalytic Hydrogenation Vertical Augur Well

Cumulative Number of Patents for Catalytic Hydrogenation (1995, 2005 & 2015)

Zeolites Emerge as Attractive Material in Petroleum Refining Industry

Growing Adoption of Catalyst Carriers in Agriculture

Catalyst Carriers: Playing a Transformative Role in Chemical Industry

High Selectivity: A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts

Activated Carbon Remains an Ideal Carrier Material for Precious Metals

Precious Metals Use in Refinery Catalysts by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown for Gold, Palladium, Platinum, Rhenium and Others

Automotive Sector: A Prominent End-Use Market for Catalyst Carriers

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Automotive Industry Trends Impact Market Uptake

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Role of Emission Control Catalysts in Pollution Control Supports Demand for Catalyst Carriers

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets

Innovations & Advancements Spur Growth

Manufacturers Gain from Catalyst Carrier Customization

Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Opportunities

Application of Catalyst Carriers in Pharmaceutical Industry

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Generic (Prescription ) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Opportunities in Diverse Application Markets

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Cabot Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Zeolyst International, Inc.

Ultramet

Applied Catalysts

KNT Group

Porex Corporation

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd.

hollomet GmbH

Tsukishima Kikai Company Limited

Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG

KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)

