Global Catalyst Carriers Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Global Catalyst Carriers Market to Reach 161.9 Million Kilograms by 2030
The global market for Catalyst Carriers estimated at 112.7 Million Kilograms in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 161.9 Million Kilograms by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of various materials and industries, including catalyst carriers, ceramics, activated carbon, zeolites, oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and other end-uses.
Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach 90.3 Million Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Activated Carbon segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46.8 Million Kilograms, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
It covers global annual consumption trends in kilograms for the years 2014 through 2030 across different geographic regions. The data includes recent past, current, and future projections, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) where applicable.
The Catalyst Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 46.8 Million Kilograms in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 19.6 Million Kilograms by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
This analysis offers valuable insights into the historical performance and anticipated growth of these industries, aiding decision-makers and industry stakeholders in understanding market dynamics and trends.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Catalyst Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Slowdown in End Use Markets Impacts Consumption of Catalyst Carriers
- Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times
- CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS Into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
- Chemical Industry
- Global Chemicals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Automotive Sector
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Catalyst Carriers to Enjoy Upswing in Demand from Resurgence in Liquid Fuel Industry after Brief COVID-19-Led Hiatus
- Global Chemical Industry: Stable Outlook with Tenuous, Erratic Recovery across Regions
- US Chemical Industry to Come Out from Transitory, yet Sharp Recession with U-Shaped Recovery
- Catalysts and Catalyst Carriers: A Prelude
- Catalyst Carriers: What are They?
- Popular Catalyst Carriers
- End-Use Applications
- Global Catalyst Carriers Market Overview
- Analysis by Region
- Analysis by Type
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Refining Catalysts Elevates Demand for Catalyst Carriers
- Global Refining Catalyst by Type: 2019
- Use of Ceramic Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Refining
- Demand for Petroleum Derivatives and Growth Opportunities Ahead
- Increasing Use of Catalyst Carriers in Petroleum Derivatives
- Continued Demand for Crude Oil Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Carrier Catalysts: Global Consumption of Crude Oil (In Million Barrels) Per Day for the Years 2018-2022
- Stringent Petroleum Treatment Regulations Augment Demand
- Breakdown of Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019
- Developments in Catalytic Hydrogenation Vertical Augur Well
- Cumulative Number of Patents for Catalytic Hydrogenation (1995, 2005 & 2015)
- Zeolites Emerge as Attractive Material in Petroleum Refining Industry
- Growing Adoption of Catalyst Carriers in Agriculture
- Catalyst Carriers: Playing a Transformative Role in Chemical Industry
- High Selectivity: A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts
- Activated Carbon Remains an Ideal Carrier Material for Precious Metals
- Precious Metals Use in Refinery Catalysts by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown for Gold, Palladium, Platinum, Rhenium and Others
- Automotive Sector: A Prominent End-Use Market for Catalyst Carriers
- Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
- Automotive Industry Trends Impact Market Uptake
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Growing Role of Emission Control Catalysts in Pollution Control Supports Demand for Catalyst Carriers
- Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline in Key Regional Markets
- Innovations & Advancements Spur Growth
- Manufacturers Gain from Catalyst Carrier Customization
- Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Opportunities
- Application of Catalyst Carriers in Pharmaceutical Industry
- World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- World Generic (Prescription ) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Growing Opportunities in Diverse Application Markets
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured)
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Cabot Corporation
- W. R. Grace & Co.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Zeolyst International, Inc.
- Ultramet
- Applied Catalysts
- KNT Group
- Porex Corporation
- Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd.
- hollomet GmbH
- Tsukishima Kikai Company Limited
- Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG
- KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)
