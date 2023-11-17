Global Anti Drone Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.74 Billion by 2028 - Growing Trend of Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Improved Detection

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti Drone Market Report by Mitigation Type (Destructive System, Non-destructive System), Defense Type (Drone Detection and Disruption Systems, Drone Detection Systems), End Use (Military and Defense, Commercial, Government, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti drone market size reached US$ 1.24 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 5.74 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% during 2022-2028

The anti-drone market is experiencing significant growth driven by several factors. These include increasing privacy concerns arising from unauthorized drone surveillance, the need to protect against potential disruptions to autonomous vehicles, and the rising use of drones in smuggling and illegal activities. To ensure airspace security, anti-drone systems employ various methods such as radar detection, radio frequency monitoring, and physical interception techniques.

These systems find applications in critical infrastructure protection, public event security, and military operations. As awareness of the security threats posed by drones grows, there is a rising demand for reliable anti-drone solutions. The market is further fueled by high-profile incidents involving drones breaching restricted airspace and the adoption of drones for criminal activities.

The expanding drone technology and increased security requirements at critical infrastructure sites are also contributing to market growth. Additionally, the need to safeguard public events from potential drone disruptions and the use of anti-drone solutions in military applications are stimulating the market.

Technological advancements in anti-drone systems, including the development of more compact and portable solutions, are providing a boost to the market. North America, with its advanced technological landscape and diverse security concerns, is a significant adopter of anti-drone solutions.

The region's proactive approach to security, coupled with its investment in innovation, has led to the development and deployment of cutting-edge anti-drone systems. Top companies in the industry play a crucial role in driving market growth through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships. They collaborate with governmental bodies, military agencies, and various industries to address evolving drone threats and ensure safer airspace.

In summary, the anti-drone market is propelled by increasing drone usage, security concerns, technological advancements, and the need to protect critical infrastructure and public events. Leading companies are at the forefront of developing advanced anti-drone solutions, setting industry benchmarks, and contributing to safer airspace security.

Anti Drone Market Trends/Drivers:

Increasing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for improved detection

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in anti-drone systems is bolstering the market. AI and ML algorithms have revolutionized drone detection by enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of threat identification.



Rapid innovations in jamming and electronic warfare technologies



Rapid innovations in jamming and electronic warfare technologies are offering numerous opportunities for the market. As drones become more versatile and accessible, the need for sophisticated countermeasures has intensified.



Stringent regulations mandating drone countermeasure adoption



The implementation of stringent regulations mandating the adoption of drone countermeasures is creating a positive outlook for the market. As drone technology proliferates, regulatory bodies worldwide are recognizing the need to mitigate potential security risks posed by drones.



Breakup by Mitigation Type:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the mitigation type. This includes destructive system and non-destructive system.



Destructive systems involve physically neutralizing drones by shooting them down or using nets, which are crucial for handling immediate threats. Non-destructive systems focus on detecting, tracking, and redirecting drones without causing physical harm, making them suitable for situations where capturing the drone intact is essential for further investigation.



The availability of both options caters to diverse security needs, enabling users to select the appropriate countermeasure for their specific scenarios. This segmentation acknowledges the spectrum of threat levels and various industries' operational requirements, from military applications to civilian airspace protection. As the demand for comprehensive anti-drone solutions increases, the versatility offered by destructive and non-destructive systems collectively drives the market's growth, offering tailored responses to the evolving landscape of drone threats.



Breakup by Defense Type:

Drone detection and disruption systems dominates the market



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the defense type. This includes drone detection and disruption systems, and drone detection systems. According to the report, drone detection and disruption systems represented the largest segment.



With the expansion of drones, the need for early threat detection and effective neutralization has become paramount. Drone detection systems employ advanced technologies like radar, RF sensors, and cameras to identify unauthorized drone activity. These systems provide real-time alerts, allowing security personnel to respond swiftly.



Equally crucial are disruption systems, which utilize jamming, directed energy, or other methods to intercept drones, taking them out of commission and preventing them from reaching their intended targets. As drone capabilities expand, the demand for integrated solutions encompassing detection and disruption capabilities has grown. This segment's focus on providing comprehensive protection against drone threats drives the market's expansion, catering to industries ranging from military and law enforcement to critical infrastructure protection and public event security.



Breakup by End Use:

Military and defense dominates the market



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on end use. This includes military and defense, commercial, government, and others. According to the report, military and defense represented the largest segment.



The increasing utilization of drones in military operations for surveillance and potential threats has led to a corresponding need for robust anti-drone solutions. The military recognizes the importance of safeguarding its airspace against adversarial drones that could disrupt operations or compromise security.



Anti-drone systems tailored for military applications encompass advanced detection and neutralization technologies, often integrating radar, electronic warfare, and interception methods. As drones become more sophisticated, the demand for equally advanced countermeasures within military contexts has surged. The military and defense sector's emphasis on security and operational integrity fuels the market growth, prompting continuous innovation in anti-drone technologies that cater to the armed forces' specific challenges worldwide.

